Minnesota AG, Trump administration settle DEI education lawsuit

By Eleanor Hildebrandt Minnesota Star Tribune

Attorney General Keith Ellison settled a lawsuit with the Trump administration over federal funding for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) programs on Friday.

The settlement ensures $530 million for Minnesota’s K-12 schools while DEIA programs continue. The agreement is part of a multistate lawsuit originally filed in April 2025, following a federal directive telling states they’d lose money unless they eliminated schools’ diversity programs.

Minnesota is one of 19 states to receive funding regardless of the status of DEIA initiatives.

Ellison wrote in a news release he was “deeply disappointed, though entirely unsurprised” that President Donald Trump would try to dismantle programs that support students from different backgrounds.

“As Minnesotans, we believe that every child, no matter their race, gender, the wealth of their family, or zip code deserves the best education possible,” Ellison said.

The money will be allocated to support low-income students, provide special education services and programming for English language learners and support students in foster care or who are experiencing homelessness. Some funds will also go to training educators.

Ellison and his office have several open lawsuits against the Trump administration, including one regarding banning transgender kids from school sports. More recently, the state sued the administration over the presence of immigration enforcement in Minnesota, including in and around public schools.