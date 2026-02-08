‘We Are the Champions’: Seahawks fans take to downtown Seattle streets to celebrate

SEATTLE – The celebration on Occidental Avenue South began well before the final whistle of the Super Bowl.

Hundreds packed the bars along the road, which runs along the west side of Lumen Field, as the anticipation grew.

With about four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the workers at Seattle Sausage began to prepare their celebratory champagne bottles, which they promptly popped as the clock hit 0:00.

Pro Image Sports across from Lumen Field had Seahawks Super Bowl 60 Champion hats on sale soon after the game. Cost was $60.79, including sales tax. A steady stream of fans were buying the hats, but the shop hadn’t received shipments of championship sweatshirts or T-shirts. (Mitchell Roland/The Spokesman-Review)

Next door, the crowd grew outside of Gantry Public House. Minutes after the Seattle Seahawks capped off a 29-13 win in Super Bowl 60, hundreds began to sing along to Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.”

The streets that surrounded Seattle’s Pioneer Square were a raucous mix of car horns, fireworks, indistinguishable music and the celebratory cheers of thousands.

The crowd was overwhelmingly celebratory, except for the rare Patriots fan.

Ahead of the game, a large video screen was set up outside the Hall on Occidental, which connected Seattle and New England fans via a two-way video feed.

Following the game, the video stream in Boston was largely absent of any fans.

Some especially adventurous fans managed to climb a roughly 25 -foot -tall light pole near the north entrance of Lumen Field.

The scene immediately following the game was safe, with the most serious incident appearing to be a shirtless man who crashed an e-bike in a muddy field. He appeared to walk away without issue.

The crowd grew larger as the night went on, with no sign that the gathered 12s planned to head home any time soon.