Brick West Brewing unveils fruity new Gaviota Blonde Ale

Brick West Brewing is hosting a release party Wednesday for a fruity new drink that will benefit nonprofit Girls on the Run.

Gaviota Blonde Ale is described by Brick West Brewing’s lead brewer, Scotland Shouse, as a tropical, fruit-forward beer devoid of bitterness. A pint costs $7.

Created in collaboration with Fleet Feet, Hoka and Girls on the Run, the bright, soft beer explodes with hints of guava, lychee and other tropical fruit flavors, Shouse said.

“I get punched with all of this beautiful guava, lychee and this little bit of lime character to it,” he said. “I really like the way that it was kind of crisped up on the end, with a finish of lime zest. It’s kind of like a key lime pie almost.”

As part of their collaboration, 10% of the profits generated from the Gaviota Blonde Ale will be donated to Girls on the Run. The nonprofit inspires girls, typically between third and eighth grade, to be healthy and confident by pairing running activities with important life lessons. Since 1996, the organization has enhanced generations of girls’ social, emotional and physical skills, its website states.

On Wednesday, Shouse said the Brick West taproom will host a party to promote their sweet new beverage. After that, Gaviota Blonde Ale will be available at Brick West and a few select (but still undisclosed) locations.

Gaviota is a kind of running shoe currently available for purchase on French-American shoe company Hoka’s website. Since the hops used in the Gaviota Blonde Ale are “some of the best in the world” from New Zealand and the ale is made for runners, Shouse believes the name and distinct flavor of the ale are precisely what they were aiming to create.