Mild winter weather means early launch of weight restrictions for Spokane County roads

Spokane County officials are rolling out seasonal weight restrictions for rural county roads earlier than typical.

County spokeswoman Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter said mild weather prompted the county to speed up the time frame for seasonal restrictions, which are intended to pre-empt any heavy machinery from causing damage and subsequent costly repairs.

Most daily commuter vehicles are not affected by the restrictions. Heavy trucks and trailers, on the other hand, are required to meet load standards based on their tire model, tire width and total weight. Construction schedules, equipment drop-offs, deliveries and overweight trips may need to be adjusted, Wheatley-Billeter said.

Warm weather causes the ground to thaw, opening dirt and gravel roads up to damage from heavy vehicles. Subgrades of paved roads can also be affected; runoff can seep into the base, lessening the loads it can bear and leading to buckles and cracks in the pavement.

The list of affected roads will be regularly updated on the county’s website as needed, based on the weather and individual road conditions, Wheatley-Billeter said.

As of Monday afternoon, the only restrictions in place are affecting connecting routes on the West Plains: Arabian Avenue between Austin and Cedar roads, and Deno Road between Dover and Craig roads.