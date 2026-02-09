Seahawks’ Super Bowl parade and celebration: What to know

Fans react while watching the Seahawks in Super Bowl 60 at Victory Hall in Seattle on Sunday. (Karen Ducey/Seattle Times)

By Kai Uyehara Seattle Times

Mark your calendar. Schedule your absences. The Seahawks World Champions Parade is set for Wednesday.

The city of Seattle estimates up to 1 million fans could attend. The Seattle Office of Emergency Management encouraged those going to the parade to text “Parade” to 67283 to get safety notifications from the city.

It’s probably a good idea to get there early and plan ahead. Here’s what you need to know:

What time is the trophy celebration and parade?

The trophy celebration at Lumen Field, where the Lombardi Trophy will be on display, begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Gates open at 8:30 a.m.

After the celebration, the parade will begin. Street closures along the route begin at 11 a.m. and go until 1:30 p.m.

Do I need tickets for the trophy celebration or parade?

The trophy celebration will require tickets, but the parade will not.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, tickets for the celebration appear to be sold out, according to Ticketmaster. They had gone up at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

What can I bring to the trophy celebration?

Reminder that Lumen Field’s bag policy will be in effect for the trophy celebration, which means you can only bring in clear backpacks, tote bags, small clutches or Ziploc bags. You can’t bring in alcohol, selfie sticks, horns or GoPros, among other prohibited items.

No similar restrictions are in effect for the parade.

Where is the parade?

Fans can watch the parade along a 2-mile stretch of Fourth Avenue.

The route will begin on South Washington Street near Lumen Field and end on Cedar Street near the Space Needle. No further events are planned at Seattle Center.

Fans can get exclusive Seahawks World Championship rally cards with their tickets to the trophy celebration, or at select Starbucks locations along the parade route.

T-Mobile customers can pick up some gear at the T-Mobile store on Sixth Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

How early should I show up?

In 2014, hundreds had already gathered along downtown Seattle as of 6:30 a.m., hours before the parade started around noon. Ferries were packed to capacity as early as 7:20 a.m. That is to say, you may want to get up and going early if you want a good seat.

How should I get there? And will there be parking?

Sound Transit and King County buses will operate on alternative routes, so be prepared for delays and use King County Metro’s online Trip Planner to pick a route to downtown. Or take Link light rail, which is scheduled to operate normally.

You can find the nearest park and ride sites to you at the Washington State Department of Transportation’s website.

The Seahawks strongly encourage fans to use public transportation, as parking will be extremely limited. The Lumen Field Parking Garage and North Lot will be closed, the team said.

But if you really need to park, there will be paid event-day parking available in select lots around Lumen Field.

What else should I know if I’m taking public transit?

Sound Transit will run its 1 Line Link light rail trains every six minutes through 6 p.m. The Sounder train service will add four trips for Wednesday, King County Metro said in a blog post Monday.

There also will be more trips on the Bremerton/Seattle Kitsap Fast Ferry route, along with additional King County Water Taxi sailings to carry people from Vashon and West Seattle.

Metro said there will be special north-south shuttles to keep riders moving within Downtown Seattle, with planned hubs at Mercer Street and Queen Anne Avenue and at Boren Avenue and Pike Street. More details will be available very soon, the agency said.

“An event like this is when public transit is as valuable as JSN open in the end zone,” Metro General Manager Michelle Allison said in the blog post.

Can I watch the celebration elsewhere if I can’t go? What will the weather be like?

KING 5, the official broadcast partner for the ceremony, will stream the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy at 10 a.m. as well as the parade following the celebration.

But if you can, get out there. The weather is expected to be lovely for a parade, with the sun expected to shine Wednesday.