Spokane Jewish Family Services hosts expert on ‘solo aging’ as 1 in 5 seniors live alone

By Max Broennle FāVS News

Spokane Area Jewish Family Services is bringing in Patient Advocate and National Speaker Nancy Ruffner to a virtual talk about solo aging in an event series that began Feb. 5 and runs this Thursday and Feb. 19.

“Zoom provides accessibility for people who may have more mobility challenges or live a bit too far away or, you know, may not have adequate transportation,” said Neal Schindler, director of SAJFS.

Jewish Family Services is a small community made of one staff member and one intern. Neal Schindler has helped cultivate a community open to all during his 11-year tenure.

“We don’t just serve the Jewish community, we don’t just serve Jewish clients, we serve people from all backgrounds,” Schindler said.

They provide a variety of services primarily to senior residents of Spokane – including rides to hospitals or doctors appointments, food assistance, help running errands and more, listed on their website.

Expert helps seniors navigate aging without nearby family

JFS providing a space for a diverse audience sets the stage for Nancy Ruffner to provide information to the many people for whom this event could help. Schindler said.

The information could be usefule to many people.

“We are a growing portion, subsect, of the aging demographic. 1 in 5 (people are solo agers)” said Nancy Ruffner, a solo ager herself.

According to AARP, solo agers are people who are 65 and older who are living on their own, whether it be because of a lack of family members or lack of family nearby. AARP also suggested that this group is only growing in size.

Additionally, Schindler pointed out how this year senior citizens have had to face issues they have not experienced before because of cuts to SNAP benefits and changes to Medicare nationwide.

KHQ reported Washington State Governor Ferguson on Nov. 6, 2025, saying, “Guidance indicates SNAP recipients will get 50% of their usual benefits.”

‘PIE’ model addresses medical, legal and financial needs

With new challenges, Schindler is looking forward to bringing in Ruffner as an additional resource to navigating what solo aging looks like as the country changes alongside them.

“In Nancy Ruffner, we’ve really found a presenter and subject matter expert who can speak to so many different aspects of aging and specifically solo aging,” Schindler said.

After founding Navigate NC in 2013, a patient advocacy agency, Ruffner now meets with individual solo agers or their loved ones for consultations and speaks to larger groups for informational sessions.

Ruffner describes flourishing within solo aging as, “learning what your options are, learning to define your agency.”

“When they lack support, they may not have their legal ducks in a row, and they may not get their health care wishes or legal wishes done by way of selecting a healthcare proxy,” Ruffner said.

Ruffner uses the “PIE” Model, a term she coined, to assist solo agers and their caregivers in all categories of their life – including support with medical care, legal issues, financials, housing, insurance and general support.

To attend the event, visit sajfs.org to purchase tickets. The tickets are $12 for the Zoom link or $18 to attend in person.

Ruffner emphasized the variety of people that this information can potentially benefit.

“I’m always quick to say in all these categories, every ager needs to know this stuff,” Ruffner said. “Like anyone else aging, young or old, we have to combat loneliness and isolation.”