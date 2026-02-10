The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series

7 a.m.: Daytona 500 (practice) FS1

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland FS1

4 p.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN2

4 p.m.: California at Syracuse ESPNU

4 p.m.: Chattanooga at East Tennessee State CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Butler TNT / truTV

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Kansas State CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Stanford at Boston College ESPNU

6 p.m.: Tennessee at Mississippi State ESPN2

7 p.m.: New Mexico at Grand Canyon FS1

7:30 p.m.: Penn State at Washington Big Ten

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Golden State ESPN

Basketball, Unrivaled

4 p.m.: 1-on-1 Tournament truTV

Golf

2:30 a.m.: Saudi Ladies International Golf

9 .m.: LIV: Adelaide FS1

Soccer, women, UEFA Champions League

9:45 a.m.: Arsenal at OH Leuven CBS Sports

Noon: Real Madrid at Paris FC CBS Sports

Winter sports, Olympics

5:15 a.m.: Skiing: Moguls (women) USA

7:40 a.m.: Hockey: Slovakia vs. Finland USA

9:30 a.m.: Speed skating: 1,000 meters (men) NBC

10:30 a.m.: Snowboarding: Halfpipe (men) NBC

10:30 a.m.: Figure skating: Free dance USA

12:10 p.m.: Hockey: Sweden vs. Italy USA

8 p.m.: Primetime in Milan NBC

Winter Olympics coverage can also be found on Peacock

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change