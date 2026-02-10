On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series
7 a.m.: Daytona 500 (practice) FS1
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland FS1
4 p.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN2
4 p.m.: California at Syracuse ESPNU
4 p.m.: Chattanooga at East Tennessee State CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Butler TNT / truTV
6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Kansas State CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Stanford at Boston College ESPNU
6 p.m.: Tennessee at Mississippi State ESPN2
7 p.m.: New Mexico at Grand Canyon FS1
7:30 p.m.: Penn State at Washington Big Ten
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: San Antonio at Golden State ESPN
Basketball, Unrivaled
4 p.m.: 1-on-1 Tournament truTV
Golf
2:30 a.m.: Saudi Ladies International Golf
9 .m.: LIV: Adelaide FS1
Soccer, women, UEFA Champions League
9:45 a.m.: Arsenal at OH Leuven CBS Sports
Noon: Real Madrid at Paris FC CBS Sports
Winter sports, Olympics
5:15 a.m.: Skiing: Moguls (women) USA
7:40 a.m.: Hockey: Slovakia vs. Finland USA
9:30 a.m.: Speed skating: 1,000 meters (men) NBC
10:30 a.m.: Snowboarding: Halfpipe (men) NBC
10:30 a.m.: Figure skating: Free dance USA
12:10 p.m.: Hockey: Sweden vs. Italy USA
8 p.m.: Primetime in Milan NBC
Winter Olympics coverage can also be found on Peacock
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change