Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to court in NY for settlement conference

Blake Lively attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – It could end with mediation, as “It Ends With Us” co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are in a New York courtroom Wednesday for their court-ordered settlement conference.

Lively, 38, in late December 2024 accused her 42-year-old costar and director of having sexually harassed her during production of the blockbuster domestic violence drama. The “Gossip Girl” also accused Baldoni and his associates of having waged a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

Judge Lewis J. Liman has since tossed both the $400 million defamation suit and $250 million libel lawsuit brought by Baldoni, who has denied all Lively’s allegations.

Baldoni sued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for defamation, and sued The New York Times over its coverage of Lively’s claims.

Wednesday’s court date – reported by TMZ and People – comes on the heels of private communications between Lively and A-listers like Taylor Swift being made public as part of the unsealing of a trove of court documents. Also included amid the starry communications were those from Reynolds, as well as emails from Lively to her “The Town” co-star and director Ben Affleck.

News broke Tuesday that Baldoni and his wife Emily had put their Ojai home on the market for $8.9 million last weekend.

Lively and Baldoni’s trial – previously scheduled to start next month – is currently set to begin May 18.