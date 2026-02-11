Spokane’s Vow Room licenses new venue in Maryland

Since its opening four months ago, the Vow Room has hosted around eight weddings in its downtown Spokane elopement venue and scheduled over 20 more through the end of 2026.

The business aims to offer an aesthetic, comfortable alternative to stale courtroom marriages and traditional, expensive weddings.

By March, the people of Frederick, Maryland, will be privy to that curated experience, after Frederick-based mom Krys Lemieux stumbled onto a TikTok posted by The Vow Room owner Jade Leonetti.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so perfect. I have to do this,’ ” Lemieux said. “So I actually messaged Jade and was like, I’m obsessed with what you’re doing. Please show me the way, like, help me figure this out.”

The two became fast friends, Leonetti providing mentorship and brand licensure for Lemieux as she works to open her own business.

“The fact that this model has been so successful here in Spokane to the point where we are going to have another location across the country,” Leonetti said. “It just proves that people right now – especially with this economy – are craving, alternative solutions to these big expensive weddings that come with a lot of stress and pressure and we have hit a nerve with these little elopement venues and people are really receptive.”

Leonetti said that she envisions a future with Vow Rooms all over the country, forming a community of women empowering women.

“We picture like a Slack channel where we’re all in there and talking about, you know, what’s everybody doing for Valentine’s Day, or what does your winter decor look like, and just really supporting and sharing with one another,” she said.