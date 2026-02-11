Unknown person travels down I-90 in Spokane gripping back of ambulance

Maybe it’s the exorbitant price of an Uber ride. Perhaps it’s the lack of taxis in the area or the $5,000 bill that can come with an ambulance ride to the hospital.

Whatever the reason, one person decided he wanted to take a ride on the back of an ambulance in Spokane recently – not in it.

Like Spider-Man gripping the side of a skyscraper, the person was seen riding on the back of a moving ambulance on eastbound I-90 near the Hamilton Street exit around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Freeway drivers were able to alert the ambulance drivers of the unwanted ride-hitcher so they could pull over.

But his identity, for now, remains unknown.

“This type of incident is extremely rare for AMR and the safety of our patients, our crews, and the public is always our top priority,” Amy Link of Spokane AMR said in a written statement. “Upon becoming aware, our crew immediately pulled over safely, and notified our dispatch center as soon as possible. Washington State Patrol was contacted and the individual left before they arrived. We do not have any information to share about the individual.”