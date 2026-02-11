What Idaho’s top CEOs make — and how that compares with their employees’ pay

By Angela Palermo Idaho Statesman

The CEOs of the nine Idaho-based companies whose shares trade on major stock exchanges collectively made over $83 million in 2024, records reviewed by the Idaho Statesman show.

Most publicly traded companies are required to disclose executive compensation in annual proxy statements provided to shareholders and filed online with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for public viewing. The proxy statements are typically filed the following calendar year, so not all of the numbers for 2025 are available yet.

The companies must also disclose how much their CEOs are paid compared with their median employee — the worker closest to halfway between the highest- and lowest-paid, excluding the CEO — thanks to the Dodd-Frank banking regulation law.

In 2024, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra had the highest compensation among the CEOs. Idacorp, the parent company of Idaho Power, had the highest-paid median employee. Albertsons had the largest disparity between what its CEO and median worker made.

Here’s how the top executives of Idaho’s publicly traded companies rank in order from highest to lowest compensation in 2024, according to their disclosures.

1. Sanjay Mehrotra

Micron

Total compensation: $30,060,126 Median employee pay: $64,042 Pay ratio: 469

2. Vivek Sankaran

Albertsons

Total compensation: $15,240,511 Median employee pay: $32,057 Pay ratio: 475

Sankaran stepped down on May 1 after Albertsons’ planned merger with rival grocer Kroger fell apart.

3. Sandeep Sahai

Clearwater Analytics

Total compensation: $11,123,831 Median employee pay: $84,713 Pay ratio: 131

4. Nate Jorgensen

Boise Cascade

Total compensation: $7,509,149 Median employee pay: $65,533 Pay ratio: 115

5. Tom Werner

Lamb Weston

Total compensation: $7,037,026 Median employee pay: $59,742 Pay ratio: 118

Werner stepped down as CEO on Jan. 3, 2025, as the company faced pressure from an activist investor to change its leadership.

6. Lisa Grow

Idacorp

Total compensation: $6,704,645 Median employee pay: $177,404 Pay ratio: 38

7. Brent Guerisoli

Pennant Group

Total compensation: $2,594,080 Median employee pay: $68,016 Pay ratio: 38

8. Rob Krcmarov

Hecla Mining

Total compensation: $1,941,213 Median employee pay: $106,647 Pay ratio: 18

9. Laurel Sayer

Perpetua Resources

Total compensation: $1,042,534 Median employee pay: N/A Pay ratio: N/A

Sayer, the president and CEO for seven years, stepped down in March 2024, the company said in a news release. Jon Cherry, the former CEO of PolyMet Mining, succeeded her.