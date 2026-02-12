Gun goes off during altercation at apartment complex, leading to two dead, court documents say

Two young men killed by gunfire inside a north Spokane apartment have been identified as new court filings describe what witnesses told police.

Police first responded to the Center Court Apartments at 7007 N. Nevada St. at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 5 to reports of a fight and the sound of gunfire. After interviewing people at the complex, officers gained entry into an apartment and found 23-year-old Isaac Tucker and 21-year-old Derek Alford dead.

Tucker died of gunshot wounds to his torso and left leg, and Alford died of a shotgun wound to the torso.

According to the documents, police have been told that two other men, ages 31 and 26, were inside the apartment when Tucker and Alford, wearing bandanas over their faces, knocked on the door and came inside. There was a scuffle.

Court records indicate there was a fight over something beneath a blanket when a gun went off.

The 26-year-old fled the apartment at the sound of the first shot, police were told. As he was leaving, more gunshots were heard, according to statements given to police and filed in court records.

No one has been arrested.

Police have since released little additional information about the shooting. Court records indicate that a child was inside the apartment at the time but was able to escape with a family member through a bedroom window.