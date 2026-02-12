Listening Room at Hamilton Studio hosting month of jazz

From staff reports

The month of February will provide an array of acclaimed jazz at the Hamilton Studio Listening Room.

Friday night, the Jared Hall Quartet will ring in Valentine’s weekend. Hall, an award-winning trumpet player, and his quartet will perform many timeless romantic classics in honor of the occasion. Internationally acclaimed pianist Tal Cohen will also join the group in this intimate setting.

Next Wednesday, pianist Alex Sjobeck, a nationally recognized composer, and vocalist Allison Wheeler, who provides a genre-bending sound, will mesh jazz with singer-songwriting storytelling for an evening of depth, an imaginative sound, and harmony.

On Feb. 21, Spokane’s own organ-driven quartet, Organism, looks to bring high-energy, dance-friendly instrumental renditions of 80s classics like “In The Air Tonight” and “100 Ways.”

Earlier in the month, the Zonky Jazz Band featured Brent Edstrom and Matty Ride there, while the Cookers were presented by Imagine Jazz.

Tickets for all performances can be purchased through the venue website.