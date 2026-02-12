Two presumed dead in Stevens County house fire

Two people are presumed dead following a Stevens County house fire Wednesday morning.

Stevens County firefighters responded to a fully involved fire about a half-mile outside of Hunters, Washington, in the 6700 block of Springdale-Hunters Road. Crews were advised there were two people inside, Stevens County District 2 Fire Chief Rick Anderson said in a phone call.

Two people are presumed dead because firefighters have been unable to recover any remains thus far due to the temperature of the ruins, Anderson said.

A fundraiser on GoFundMe indicates an 89-year-old woman died in the fire as well as a 22-year-old man who went back inside to try to save her. Others were able to escape.

“My mother, Jennifer, had become widowed in November of 2024, and now the home she had lived in for the last 18+ years is gone with everything in it,” the post says. “Anything donated here will go to helping her get into a house for her and her two boys. Anything at all is incredibly appreciated.”