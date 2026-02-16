79-year-old Newport man dies after falling asleep at wheel

A 79-year-old man who drove off the road and struck a rock wall earlier this month near Newport has died at the hospital, according to Washington State Patrol.

Maurice B. Cain, of Newport, was driving a pickup truck Feb. 6 north on State Route 211, 11 miles west of Newport, when he fell asleep, left the road and hit the wall, troopers said in a news release.

WSP announced Monday that Cain, who was wearing his seat belt, died. No drugs or alcohol were involved.