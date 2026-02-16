Double-decker buses to return to Spokane streets Tuesday for safety tests after viaduct crash

Spokane Transit Authority plans to reintroduce its fleet of double-decker buses on Tuesday for the first time since a Jan. 18 viaduct crash sent seven people to the hospital.

The riders’ injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The buses, each of which cost around $1.4 million and sit at 131/2 feet tall, won’t immediately be available for their usual ride service to Cheney, a news release said. Rather, drivers will be testing out “additional safety measures,” including height awareness, disabled navigation systems, safety stops before driving under viaducts and increased communication with dispatch.

The safety stops and communication with dispatch in particular will be tested while on the road, STA spokeswoman Carly Cortright said via email.

“We have heard from many in the community … enthusiastic to have them back on the road, and once we test these new safety measures, we will be excited to welcome our passengers on board,” Chief Operating Officer Karl Otterstrom said in the release.

STA is examining the navigation system as one of the potential causes for the downtown Spokane crash, Cortright said, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The double -decker buses should begin offering rides again by the end of the month. The damaged bus can be repaired, Cortright said, though it will not be joining the rest of the fleet for at least another few months. With damage to the roof and multiple windows, there was no timeline for or estimated cost of repairs Monday.