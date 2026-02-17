Getting There: When is an e-bike not an e-bike? When the state specifies that it’s an e-motorcycle per a newly proposed law

Electric-powered motorcycles could soon have to play by different rules of the road under a bill advanced by the House Transportation Committee last week.

The bill would clarify electric motorcycles, sometimes called e-motos, are not the same as electric bikes. An e-bike, according to the bill, can max out at 20 mph using just throttle power. Electric motorcycles, according to the bill, would have a motor outputting more than 750 watts, would be able to reach speeds faster than 20 mph and would have no pedals. E-motorcycles would be classified as motorcycles and would have to follow the same laws.

Some electric motorcycles can reach speeds exceeding 70 mph.

In Washington, e-bikes are separated into three types: Class 1 e-bikes only give an electric boost when a rider is pedaling, and stops providing the boost when it reaches 20 mph; Class 2 e-bikes can provide power via a throttle, but only up to 20 mph; and Class 3 e-bikes provide pedal-assisted power as fast as 28 mph and must have a speedometer attached. Class 3 e-bikes cannot be ridden on sidewalks.

The bill would cost the Department of Licensing almost $100,000 for a work group to look into how to help law enforcement regulate e-bikes and how to help riders learn the difference between the two types of bikes.

“E-bicycles are actually part of our micromobility in our community,” said Janice Zahn, D-Bellevue, the bill’s sponsor. “It gives a lot of ability for people to get around that need that additional boost that conventional bicycles don’t,” she said. “And at the same time, we know that community safety is really, really important.”

Zahn said she noticed a lot of younger teenagers were the ones riding e-motorcycles. Malia Donahue, a high school student from Kirkland, agreed, arguing in support of the bill.

“While these bikes increase mobility, they work more like motorcycles and kids are simply too young and inexperienced to be riding vehicles at those speeds on public roads,” Deonahue said.

Lee Lambert , executive director of the Cascade Bicycle Club , said the issue of e-motorcycle regulation is not exclusive to Washington, and lack of regulation can lead to confusing laws.

“E-motos are giving e-bikes a bad name,” he said. “If we don’t establish a statewide standard, we’re going to have a patchwork of laws that are going to be difficult for users and law enforcement to interpreted.”