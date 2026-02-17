Voters approve of fire districts merging in Pend Oreille County

Voters in Pend Oreille County approved the merger of two fire districts.

With 76% support from voters, Pend Oreille County Fire District 4 will merge with Fire District 2. The idea came after continued seeing staffing and budgets issues in Fire District 4 the past couple of years, said Christopher Haynes, fire chief for Fire District 2.

“Like a lot of ambulance services, they couldn’t keep their doors open,” Haynes said.

He said they provided paramedic services in 2023 after Fire District 4 had issues providing those services on their own. At the time, Fire District 4 only had three paid employees, Haynes said.

Since then, Haynes said the fire districts began collaborating and signed an agreement a year ago, establishing Fire District 2 would supplement them financially for their staffing.

With the merge, Haynes said Fire District 2 will continue providing paramedic services for Fire District 4 and also augment and pick up their fire response. The joint districts will be known as Fire District 2.

“Because we’re all one fire district now, we’re better equipped to provide to the people of our communities,” he said.