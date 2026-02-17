Miley Cyrus confirms ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary special

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News New York Daily News

Miley Cyrus is giving “Hannah Montana” fans the best of both worlds with a 20th anniversary special celebrating the Disney Channel hit.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner on Tuesday shared a teaser trailer for the event, which will stream March 24 on Disney+.

The video opens with a Mustang – emblazoned with a glittery purple California license plate that reads, “HM 20” – pulling up to a sound stage. Heeled boots emerge from the vehicle as theme song “The Best of Both Worlds” plays.

As part of the special, Alex Cooper – who hosts the hit podcast “Call Her Daddy” – will interview Cyrus in front of a live studio audience, revisiting “the moments, music and memories that defined an era,” Disney+ announced in a press release.

“The conversation will offer an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world,” the streamer said.

The special promises to treat viewers to never-before-seen archival footage, while also bringing back to life some of the most memorable sets from the show.

“‘Hannah Montana’ will always be a part of who I am,” Cyrus said in a statement. “What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection.”

The Emmy-nominated series, which premiered in 2006 and ran for four seasons, centered on Miley Stewart (Cyrus), a typical teen by day and blonde pop star by night. The show, which also starred Cyrus’ real life father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as her onscreen dad and manager, hit the big screen in 2009.

Amid recent speculation that Cyrus had something big planned for the “Hannahversary,” she fanned the fan flames on Friday with throwback photos from the show.