Speaker Johnson denies request for Jesse Jackson to lie in honor at the Capitol

House Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., denied a request to allow the late Jesse Jackson to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, drawing a rebuke from the NAACP civil rights organization.

“Mike Johnson will defend a president who wants to unlawfully nationalize elections but won’t authorize a civil rights legend to lie in honor,” said NAACP National President Derrick Johnson. “That tells you everything you need to know about Mike Johnson and his gross disregard for our Constitution and our democracy.”

Jackson, a prominent civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, died Tuesday. Following his death, his work was praised by Democrats and Republicans. President Donald Trump acknowledged Jackson during a White House event to celebrate Black History Month this week, where he referred to Jackson as “a good man.”

“Jesse was a piece of work,” Trump said. “But he was a good man. He was a real hero. I just want to pay my highest respect to Reverend Jesse Jackson.”

The decision to deny the request followed precedent and was not political, said a person familiar with the conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversations. The Republican-led House also denied requests that political activist Charlie Kirk and former vice president Dick Cheney lie in honor, the source said, adding that general practice allows only for select government and military officials to do so.

There have been rare exceptions, such as when Rosa Parks lay in state under the George W. Bush administration.

Jackson will lie in repose at Rainbow PUSH headquarters in Chicago on Feb. 26 and 27 followed by formal funerals in South Carolina and Washington, according to an announcement. The Jackson family will then have private homecoming services in Chicago at Rainbow PUSH on March 7.