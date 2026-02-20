Spokane woman gets 15 months in prison for hitting, killing aspiring chef downtown

A 34-year-old Spokane woman was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison after hitting and killing a pedestrian in June 2023 in downtown Spokane.

A jury found Jarae D. Schreiber guilty of vehicular homicide last month, according to a Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office news release.

Court documents identified the pedestrian as Earnest Anderson, 46.

After graduating from Sandpoint High School, Anderson moved to Coeur d’Alene to pursue his dream of becoming a cook, according to his obituary. He worked for restaurants such as Tomato Street and Perkins, and had been working in the kitchen at long-term care facilities in Spokane before his death.

Court documents and trial testimony show Schreiber was driving through an intersection with a green light when she hit Anderson crossing the street with two other people, the release said. Schreiber said she did not see the pedestrians until she hit Anderson.

Anderson died nine days later at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, his obituary reads.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors asked for the high end of the sentencing guidelines of 20 months, noting Schreiber’s complete failure to perceive the three pedestrians crossing the street in broad daylight, according to the release.

The state added that Schreiber changed lanes toward the pedestrians, showing a high degree of carelessness and lack of judgment while driving.

The defense argued for alternative sentencing under the first-time offender waiver or a mental health sentencing alternative. Either would involve probation rather than incarceration.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Annette Plese denied the alternative sentencing, noting Schreiber’s actions caused Anderson’s death.

Plese also considered that Schreiber testified to having issues with alcohol and ordered her to receive alcohol and mental health treatment.