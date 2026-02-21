Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO steps down for new role with Greater Spokane

The Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Lance Beck is leaving the organization after more than seven years. Beck is taking on a new role as chief strategy officer with Greater Spokane Inc. in early March.

“Leading the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my career,” Beck said in a release. “I’m proud of what we accomplished together and confident in the organization’s leadership, board, and direction. I look forward to supporting the Valley Chamber through this transition and continuing to advance our region through collaboration.”

According to a release, Beck helped the Valley Chamber grow and expand its ability to serve members by doubling the organization’s overall budget and programming, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Working alongside Lance – both at the Valley Chamber and through our shared regional work – I’ve seen firsthand the depth of his understanding of Spokane Valley and the value this perspective brings to broader regional efforts,” Chud Wendle, Chair of the Valley Chamber Board of Directors, said in the release. “He led with clarity, collaboration, and a genuine commitment to serving our business community. We are grateful for his leadership and confident in the strong foundation now in place at the Valley Chamber.”