‘It’s way beyond Ukraine’: Seattle rally precedes Russia invasion anniversary

Caitlyn Freeman Seattle Times

Hundreds marched from Pike Place Market to Seattle Center on Sunday in support of Ukraine ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Tuesday will mark four years since Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin, invaded Ukraine. Russia’s death toll reached 1.2 million troops killed in late January, CNN reported, compared with 500,000 to 600,000 Ukrainian casualties.

Peace talks have come and gone with no clear end in sight. Russia hit several Ukrainian energy infrastructures over the weekend.

The Ukrainian Association of Washington State and Ukraine Defense Support hosted the rally. The Defense Support is a nonprofit that sends supplies to Ukraine.

“We are here to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and to show that Seattle, indeed, supports Ukraine,” said Anton Yefremov, president of Ukraine Defense Support. “All of us want peace for Ukraine.”

Vladyslav Bobrovnyk, who serves as vice president at the state’s Ukrainian Association, said the rally was a show of solidarity and a demand for more from the U.S. government.

“The U.S. really should be doing more in order to step up in support in the face of really the largest war since World War II,” Bobrovnyk said.

Pike Place visitors cheered as the sea of yellow and blue made its way to the Space Needle.

“Russia is a terrorist state,” the crowd chanted.

After the march, the rally hosted speakers, including Rep. Adam Smith, who represents Washington’s 9th Congressional District.

“The invasion of four years ago was an escalatory moment that had us all terrified about what would come next,” Smith, a Democrat, told the crowd. “And you remember the predictions? The war would be over in days and Ukraine would fall. The Ukrainian people had something to say about that. And I can’t tell you what their courage and tenacity means to me.”

Tanya Zayka, 47, of Seattle, was born in Ukraine but immigrated to the U.S. over 30 years ago. She said she thinks America should be providing Ukraine with more weapons and put economic pressure on Russia.

“Of course, I care about Ukraine specifically, about the people and independence, but I see it as a world problem,” Zayka said with a Ukrainian flag draped over her shoulders. ”It’s way beyond Ukraine. If history teaches us anything, if we don’t stand behind smaller countries that are under aggression from imperial, bigger countries, then everybody else will start doing that.”

Ukrainian-born Anna Horodecka, of Seattle, said she wants her congressional representatives to continue advocating for resources for Ukraine.

“I feel it is a moral duty of every human being to remember about Ukraine, to remember what’s happening in Ukraine,” Horodecka said.

Zayka and Bobrovnyk both said it’s important not to let the war in Ukraine slip out of mind.

“I think there’s an ebb and a flow, and it’s our mission to ensure that people continue to be aware that it’s an ongoing issue,” Bobrovnyk said.