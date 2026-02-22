Mariners top Reds for spring-training win behind big ninth inning

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Mariners 14, Reds 8 at Goodyear Ballpark

Notable

With the scored tied at 8 going into the top of ninth, the Mariners scored six runs, highlighted by Jonny Farmelo’s RBI double to left, who had struck out in his previous plate appearances, and Brennen Davis’ three-run homer to left-center — a 388-foot line drive that 114-mph exit velocity off the bat.

After grabbing a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Randy Arozarena’s RBI single to right field, the Reds answered with five runs off Seattle starter Randy Dobnak in the bottom of the second.

The game was a spring training “special” with the two teams combining to score 22 runs on 29 hits with 20 pitchers (nine for Seattle, 11 for the Reds) used in the game. Reds pitchers walked 10 batters while the Mariners pitchers did not issue a free pass.

“Cactus League at its finest,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said.

The two teams also combined to use the ABS challenge system nine times on the calls of home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski — six were overturned by the system.

“I think it was Mike’s first time back there (this spring), so there was a lot of checking on balls and strikes,” Wilson said. “I thought some of our guys did pretty good job of it. It’s just going to be a learning-as-we-go thing. I think everyone’s trying to feel out where the zone is and what it looks like and I do think the top of the zone will be the biggest challenge.”

Player of the game

In a game filled with long innings, base runners, pitching changes, many mid-inning, lefty Jhonathan Díaz stood as a calm in that chaos. Using a blazing fastball, Diaz worked two scoreless innings, retiring all six batters he faced.

Quotable

“They talk about our depth in the minor leagues, and you’re getting a chance to see it here. Just the great (at-bats), and that was a good one for Farmelo, being able to drive the ball hard in that situation.” — Wilson

On Tap

The Mariners travel to Camelback Ranch in Glendale to face the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Right-hander Logan Gilbert will make his first start of the spring for Seattle.