Mariners’ Bryan Woo roughed up early in loss to Royals

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

One clunker is an outlier, particularly given his consistency displayed since about the middle of the 2024 season.

But back-to-back outings where hitters are hitting lasers and long balls off him?

If it’s not a concern, it’s certainly a curiosity.

It’s probably a little too soon to ask, “What’s wrong with Bryan Woo?”

But seeing their best pitcher from 2025 put up back-to-back run-filled outings isn’t ideal for the Mariners.

The Royals, who are far from an offensive juggernaut, roughed up Woo for six runs, including four in the first inning, and picked up another run off Seattle’s bullpen for a 7-6 win over the Mariners on Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

Similar to Woo’s last outing, the Mariners tried to help with their bats. Julio Rodríguez smashed a pair of two-run homers, including game-tying blast to dead center in the seventh inning.

But KC was able to scratch out the go-ahead run in the eighth when Salvador Perez led off with a double off Jose A. Ferrer and came around to score on a single by pinch-hitter Lane Thomas.

The Royals jumped on Woo immediately, scoring four in the first inning. KC’s first three hitters – Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino – all singled for a 1-0 lead. Salvador Perez followed with a ringing double down the left -field line to score two more runs.

Woo came to retire the next two batters he faced, but gave up another run when Isaac Collins hit a bloop double into shallow left-center, scoring the lumbering Perez.

The first inning finally ended when No. 8 hitter Michael Massey grounded out to end the inning.

Would this be a repeat of Woo’s short showing in his previous outing where he pitched just three innings vs. the Cardinals?

Nope, he came back to put up 1-2-3 frames over the next four innings.

His string of 13 consecutive Royals retired came to an end three pitches into the sixth inning when Vinnie Pasquantino took advantage of a 2-0 fastball over the heart of the plate, sending a mammoth blast to right field.

With two outs, a misplaced sweeper to Jac Caglione resulted in a towering fly ball just over the wall in right field for a solo homer and a 6-4 lead.

Woo finished the sixth inning, but his night was done at 84 pitches.

His final line: six innings, allowing six runs on seven hits – including two homers.

Over his last two outings, he’s pitched a total of nine innings, allowing 13 runs on 16 hits with no walks, three strikeouts and six homers allowed.

Mariners provide injury update on reliever Brash

The Mariners are presenting a positive outlook on the health of one of their most valuable arms, even with Matt Brash landing on the 15-day injured list Friday with right lat inflammation.

The club plans to be cautious with Brash’s recovery; he will be shut down from throwing for up to five days, general manager Justin Hollander said.

Overall, Hollander said, the club is encouraged at the results of an MRI, which showed no structural damage in Brash’s lat muscle.

“The one definitive thing we can tell based on what we saw (from the imaging) is that it’s not bad-bad,” Hollander said Friday afternoon. “No signs of anything serious structurally. Some trace inflammation. … But very good news all around. Probably the best news we could have possibly hoped for.”

Brash exited Wednesday’s game in Minnesota after just two pitches in the eighth inning after feeling discomfort in his side.

The 27-year-old right-hander is two years removed from having Tommy John elbow-reconstruction surgery, performed on May 8, 2024.

He returned to the Mariners bullpen on May 3, 2025, and was again one of the most valuable relief pitchers in the American League last season, posting a 2.47 ERA in 53 regular-season games. He was dominant in eight postseason appearances last October, allowing just two earned runs in 12.1 innings (1.46 ERA), with 14 strikeouts and five walks.

Brash has not allowed a run in 14 appearances this season, one of just two pitchers in baseball who have yet to allow a run. (Colorado reliever Brennan Bernardino, a former Mariner, is the other.)

The Mariners recalled left-hander Josh Simpson from Triple-A Tacoma to take Brash’s place in the bullpen.

Simpson, 28, has allowed one earned run in 9.1 innings for the Rainiers this season. He made 31 MLB appearances for Miami in 2025, posting a 7.34 ERA in 30.2 innings, with 36 strikeouts and 22 walks.

The Mariners acquired Simpson from the Marlins for cash considerations on Feb. 16.