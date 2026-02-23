On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:07 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto MLB
12:05 p.m.: Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB
12:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox vs. Seattle MLB.TV
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Washington at Rutgers Big Ten
4 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame ESPN
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Texas Tech ESPN2
4 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma State CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Northwestern at Indiana FS1
4:30 p.m.: Xavier at Providence TNT
6 p.m.: Arizona at Baylor ESPN2
6 p.m.: Iowa State at Utah FS1
6 p.m.: Arizona State at Texas Christian CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Auburn at Oklahoma ESPNU
8 p.m.: Central Florida at Brigham Young ESPN2
8 p.m.: New Mexico at Nevada CBS Sports
8 p.m.: USC at UCLA FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: New York at Cleveland Peacock
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Portland Peacock
Golf, TGL
2 p.m.: New York vs. The Bay ESPN
6 p.m.: Boston Common vs. New York ESPN
Soccer, Champions League
Noon: Newcastle at Qarabag CBS Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
7 p.m.: Chi. White Sox vs. Seattle (tape delay) 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change