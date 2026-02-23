The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:07 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto MLB

12:05 p.m.: Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB

12:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox vs. Seattle MLB.TV

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Washington at Rutgers Big Ten

4 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame ESPN

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Texas Tech ESPN2

4 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma State CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Northwestern at Indiana FS1

4:30 p.m.: Xavier at Providence TNT

6 p.m.: Arizona at Baylor ESPN2

6 p.m.: Iowa State at Utah FS1

6 p.m.: Arizona State at Texas Christian CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Auburn at Oklahoma ESPNU

8 p.m.: Central Florida at Brigham Young ESPN2

8 p.m.: New Mexico at Nevada CBS Sports

8 p.m.: USC at UCLA FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: New York at Cleveland Peacock

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Portland Peacock

Golf, TGL

2 p.m.: New York vs. The Bay ESPN

6 p.m.: Boston Common vs. New York ESPN

Soccer, Champions League

Noon: Newcastle at Qarabag CBS Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

7 p.m.: Chi. White Sox vs. Seattle (tape delay) 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change