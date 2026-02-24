Robert Carradine of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ dies at 71

Robert Carradine attends the premiere of “Sentimental Value” at the Directors Guild of America theater on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. (Michael Tran/AFP)

By Taijuan Moorman

Robert Carradine, the actor known as Lewis in “Revenge of the Nerds” and dad to Hilary Duff in “Lizzie McGuire,” has died. He was 71.

Carradine’s brother, “Nashville” actor Keith Carradine, confirmed his death to USA Today on Tuesday, saying the actor died by suicide.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon (of) light to everyone around him,” the family said in a statement. “We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.”

The elder Carradine told the outlet that Robert was the bedrock of their family – which includes the late “Kill Bill” actor David Carradine and their patriarch, “The Grapes of Wrath” actor John Carradine.

The family’s statement asked for privacy to grieve the “unfathomable loss.”

Robert Carradine got his start in acting in 1971, in a guest starring role on “Bonanza” before nabbing a role as Slim in the 1972 John Wayne Western “The Cowboys,” and its spinoff TV series. The decade also saw the actor star in the Oscar-winning film “Coming Home” and Martin Scorsese’s “Mean Streets.” By 1980, with nearly two dozen credits to his name, he was starring as Bob Younger in “The Long Riders,” a member of the James-Younger gang with brothers Keith and David, and as Private Zab in “The Big Red One.”

He famously went on to portray dorky underdog Lewis Skolnick in his breakout role, 1984’s “Revenge of the Nerds,” and its sequels, solidifying the nerd as a recognizable social group.

In between the film’s three sequels, Carradine guest-starred in roles including “Monte ⁠Carlo,” “ER,” “Lois & Clark,” “NYPD Blue” and the David Carradine-led “Kung Fu: The Legend Continues.” In film, he starred in “Escape from L.A.” (1996).

By 2001, Carradine was starring as the corny but lovable dad Sam in the Disney Channel series “Lizzie McGuire” opposite Hilary Duff, and its 2003 film. He reprised the role in the short-lived 2020 reboot.

According to an official obituary, the actor had a love of music – playing the guitar in performances at The Sheridan Opera House in Colorado with brothers Keith and David, despite no formal training. He also loved racing cars, at one point racing at the Grand Prix level in the late 1980s and ’90s. “Carradine always said that race car driving was his true love because winning a race meant that no one was better than him,” the obituary reads.

In 2015, Carradine and then-wife Edith Mani survived a head-on car wreck in Colorado. Local media reported they survived what might have been a fatal collision but for their seatbelts, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Carradine was ticketed for careless driving on a lane violation. Carradine filed for divorce from Mani months later.

Robert Carradine’s actor family mourns loss





“Handmaid’s Tale” alum Ever Carradine, “The Requiem Boogie” actress and Robert Carradine’s daughter, shared a lengthy tribute to her “sweet, funny” dad on Instagram Monday. Captioning a dozen throwback and recent photos of the pair, she recalled him as a consistent presence in her life. Carradine said her dad raised her as a single father, and credited him for her stability.

“Whenever anyone asks me how I turned out so normal, I always tell them it’s because of my dad,” she wrote.

Robert Carradine’s niece, “The Goonies” actress Martha Plimpton, called her Uncle Bobby the “best one” out of his brothers.

“Out of all of them, he was the absolute best. He’s honestly, in fact, the best actor of all of them,” Plimpton captioned an Instagram photo of Carradine in a cowboy hat, beer in hand. “And I think I know why. Because he was KIND. He had inherent KINDNESS ⁠n him. He was dear, and loving, and nonjudgmental. And he loved honestly. He made mistakes like anyone else, like any human. But he never lost his decency, or his heart.”

Robert Carradine’s ‘Lizzie McGuire’ kids Hilary Duff, Jake Thomas pay tribute





Duff paid tribute on Instagram early Tuesday, saying her “heart aches” following the news.

“This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend,” she captioned ⁠a “Lizzie McQuire” era photo of the pair, as well as a cast photo with onscreen brother Jake Thomas and TV mom Hallie Todd. “There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Thomas, who played Matt McGuire, also paid tribute. “My heart hurts today,” he captioned ⁠a throwback photo on Instagram late Monday. “I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric. He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family.”

He ended the note, “Rest easy, Bobby. Love you. -’Jaker.’”

Carradine had more than 140 credits to his name, as recently as 2026 in the indie horror-comedy “Skate to Hell.”

He is survived by daughters Marika and actress Ever Carradine, and son Ian Carradine.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call 988 any time day or night, or chat online. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.