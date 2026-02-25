On the air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB Network
12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cleveland MLB Network
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Temple at FAU ESPN2
4 p.m.: High Point at Presbyterian ESPNU
4 p.m.: Delaware at Jacksonville State CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Wichita State at Memphis ESPN2
6 p.m.: FIU at Sam Houston CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Idaho ESPN+
6 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington ESPN+
Basketball, college women
3 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN
4 p.m.: Georgetown at UConn TNT / truTV
5 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona ESPN+
5 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado ESPN+
6 p.m.: Providence at Creighton TNT
6 p.m.: Seattle U at Washington State ESPN+
6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Houston at Orlando Prime Video
7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Clippers Prime Video
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic Golf
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championships Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers ESPN
5 p.m.: Seattle at St. Louis KREM 2
7:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles ESPN
Soccer, men
9:45 a.m.: Europa League: Celtic at VfB Stuttgart CBS Sports
Noon: Europa League: Fenerbahce at N’ham Forest CBS Sports
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions: Defence Force at Phil. Union FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: N. Colorado at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 101.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change