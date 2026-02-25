The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB Network

12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cleveland MLB Network

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Temple at FAU ESPN2

4 p.m.: High Point at Presbyterian ESPNU

4 p.m.: Delaware at Jacksonville State CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Wichita State at Memphis ESPN2

6 p.m.: FIU at Sam Houston CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Idaho ESPN+

6 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington ESPN+

Basketball, college women

3 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN

4 p.m.: Georgetown at UConn TNT / truTV

5 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona ESPN+

5 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado ESPN+

6 p.m.: Providence at Creighton TNT

6 p.m.: Seattle U at Washington State ESPN+

6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Houston at Orlando Prime Video

7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Clippers Prime Video

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic Golf

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championships Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers ESPN

5 p.m.: Seattle at St. Louis KREM 2

7:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles ESPN

Soccer, men

9:45 a.m.: Europa League: Celtic at VfB Stuttgart CBS Sports

Noon: Europa League: Fenerbahce at N’ham Forest CBS Sports

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions: Defence Force at Phil. Union FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: N. Colorado at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 101.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change