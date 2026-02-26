Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for Feb. 26, 2026

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Overheard: The Moses Lake Carp Classic Bowfishing Tournament is scheduled for May 16, kicking off at Connelly Park in Moses Lake with a 7 a.m. registration. It is not too early to assemble your two-man team and begin planning strategy. The Big Fish pot this year is $1,000. Info: Ty Swartout at (206) 459-2342.

In south central Washington, many lakes in Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, and Yakima counties are open year-round, and WDFW typically begins stocking catchable trout during the first week of March, although some East Side lakes may have some remaining thin ice, especially in the northeastern region of the state.

In Lincoln County, Coffeepot Lake opens Sunday and is scheduled to receive 5,000 put-and-take rainbow trout in spring 2026. Coffeepot also has some big perch and crappie, and though live baits are not allowed, both species will hit small curly tailed plastics. In Whitman County, Pampa Pond also opens Sunday for rainbow trout fishing.

In Spokane County, multispecies Liberty Lake opens Sunday and has received 4,000 catchable-size rainbow trout and 350 jumbo rainbow trout. These can range from 12 to 16 inches. Crappie fishing is often good there in the spring. Amber and Medical lakes also open Sunday. Both lakes are managed under selective gear rules and are expected to fish well this spring.

In Columbia County, the five Tucannon River off-channel lakes – Blue, Deer, Rainbow, Spring and Watson – also open March 1. These lakes are stocked with rainbow trout weighing up to 1.5 pounds. Fish Hook Pond in Walla Walla County is open year-round.

Heads up: More than two dozen Eastern Washington lakes open March 1 for fishing. Besides the lakes in the Quincy Wildlife Unit mentioned in last week’s column (Martha, the upper Caliche lakes, Quincy and Burke) rainbow trout were recently stocked in Grant County’s Cliff, Crystal, Cup, Lower Spring, and Upper Spring lakes, These lakes can produce trout in the 12- to 14-inch range, with some fish being larger. Lenice, Nunnally, Dry Falls, and Dusty lakes are also part of the March 1 opening. Lake Lenore is one of six lakes in Washington where anglers can catch Lahontan cutthroat trout.

Tip of the week: On March 31, Washington anglers will need a new fishing license. As of Jan. 1, they are also required to have an endorsement to fish for salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River and many of its tributaries. Idaho anglers should already have the necessary fishing license for the year.

Fly-fishing

The Spokane River is still at a good fishable level. There have been some blue-winged olive hatches and a few fish up feeding. Silver Bow team member Sean Wonders was out recently and reported good fishing. He even caught a few fish on dry flies, but overall it’s a nymph and streamer game. Softer currents will be best, but Spokane River redbands will hang in some heavier currents. Consider a guided trip with Silver Bow Fly Shop before the river closes for the spawning season on March 15. Call the shop at (509) 924-9998.

Flows on the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River are at a good level. It’s still winter fishing, though, so look for slower, deeper pools. Nymph and streamer fishing will be best.

Trout and kokanee

Fernan Lake and Cocolalla Lake in North Idaho have received their first batch of catchable-size (10- to 12-inch) rainbow trout for the year. Fernan was stocked with 6,000 fish and Cocolalla received 6,900. Mild winter conditions have not allowed for typical winter ice fishing on Fernan and Cocolalla lakes, so the recently stocked fish will provide some earlier than usual open water fishing opportunities.

Patterson Lake, one of the most popular ice fishing lakes in the Methow Valley, still had good ice early in the week and anglers were catching fish. Perch used to be the target species at Patterson, but more people are now focusing on the trout and kokanee. Perch are still plentiful but running small.

Bonaparte Lake ice is still holding up. Make sure your ice hole is big enough to drag out a trout or mackinaw that weighs in the teens, as these – mostly tiger trout – are a distinct possibility. More importantly, don’t be fooled by ice that is showing signs of vertical cracking. Once these cracks reach the water below, there is the potential for a quick collapse.

Steelhead and salmon

The 2026 forecast for upriver spring chinook is 147,300 fish. That is less than the 154,703 that returned to the Columbia River in 2025 but higher than the 10-year average return of 126,248. Under permanent regulations, salmon and steelhead fishing is open daily through March 31 from the mouth of the Columbia River to the Interstate 5 Bridge, though spring chinook typically don’t arrive in large numbers until late March or April. From March 1 to April 8, Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock will be open, plus the Oregon and Washington banks (by hand-cast only for Washington) from Beacon Rock upstream to the Bonneville Dam deadline marker. The daily limit for salmon and steelhead is six with no more than two adults. Only one may be an adult chinook.

Spiny ray

Preseason walleye are beginning to bite near Lyons Ferry on the Snake River. Most of these are running 14-18 inches. Walleye fishing has been decent in the Spokane Arm of Lake Roosevelt and also on Long Lake. A 13-pounder was reported caught there this week.

Other species

Unlike the summer months when burbot often hunker down in deep pools in Kootenai Lake and Kootenai River in British Columbia, this time of year they can often be found in shallower water or in tributaries to the river as they prepare to spawn. They are most active at night. Here are a few fishing tips to help you track down some of these freshwater ling:

• If fishing at dusk or night, try fishing shallow flats or deep holes (5-15 feet deep).

• If fishing during the day, try dropping a line in holes 40 feet deep or deeper. Burbot like to rest in these deep pockets during the day.

• Try river junctions where smaller streams flow into the mainstem of the river.

• Fish on the bottom with worms, cut bait or shrimp.

If you decide to give burbot fishing on the Kootenai River a try this year, why not participate in the Kootenai River Angler Science Program to potentially win prizes and help make burbot fishing even better in the years ahead? You don’t even have to catch a burbot to be eligible to win, but you do have to record information about your trip and turn it in by April 1. To learn more about burbot fishing or the Kootenai River Angler Science Program, contact the Idaho Panhandle Regional Office at (208) 769-1414.

Burbot fishing is still pretty good in Lake Roosevelt. Other Washington lakes with this delicious eel-looking fish are Davis, Sullivan, Banks and Bead.

Razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks beaches will run from Thursday through March 4. “Hopefully this next tide series will have less winter weather and feel more like spring digging,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “These upcoming harvest days will provide ample daylight digging opportunity with low tides occurring before or near sunset.” Copalis and Mocrocks beaches are not open every day during each series of digs, so be sure to check which beach is open before heading out.

Hunting

Rabbits are a neglected game species in Washington and Idaho, but now that the deer and bird seasons are over (except for turkeys, which are coming up), hunting a white rabbit from a brown background that is supposed to be covered with snow is a great way to enjoy a sunny day outside. Rabbits are every bit as tasty as a pheasant and meatier besides.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com.