Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Indy NXT: Streets of St. Petersburg FS1

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: DuraMax Grand Prix Fox 28

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Gonzaga at Oklahoma SEC Network+

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Minnesota MLB Network

12:05 p.m.: Colorado vs. Cleveland MLB Network

12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Texas MLB.TV

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: La Salle at Davidson USA

9 a.m.: Tulane at USF ESPN2

9 a.m.: North Texas at UAB ESPNU

9 a.m.: Rutgers at Maryland FS1

10:30 a.m.: Purdue at Ohio State CBS

11 a.m.: Murray State at Bradley ESPN2

11 a.m.: Saint Peter’s at Marist ESPNU

12:45 p.m.: Michigan State at Indiana CBS

1 p.m.: DePaul at Marquette FS1

2 p.m.: Belmont at Illinois State CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Charleston at UNC Wilmington CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Duke at North Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPN

11 a.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State FS1

11 a.m.: Clemson at Stanford KSKN

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN2

1 p.m.: Baylor at TCU ESPN

1 p.m.: Memphis at UTSA ESPNU

3 p.m.: UCLA at USC FS1

4:30 p.m.: UConn at St. John’s TNT

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: San Antonio at New York ABC

12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver ABC

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic Golf

Noon: Cognizant Classic continued NBC

6 p.m.: TGL: Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common ESPN

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh TNT

3:30 p.m.: Florida at N.Y. Islanders ESPN

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Tottenham USA

6:15 p.m.: MLS: St. Louis at San Diego FS1

Track and field

10 a.m.: USATF Indoor Championships NBC

Volleyball, professional women

11 a.m.: Major League Volleyball: Omaha at Indy CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change