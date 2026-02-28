On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: Indy NXT: Streets of St. Petersburg FS1
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: DuraMax Grand Prix Fox 28
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Gonzaga at Oklahoma SEC Network+
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Minnesota MLB Network
12:05 p.m.: Colorado vs. Cleveland MLB Network
12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Texas MLB.TV
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: La Salle at Davidson USA
9 a.m.: Tulane at USF ESPN2
9 a.m.: North Texas at UAB ESPNU
9 a.m.: Rutgers at Maryland FS1
10:30 a.m.: Purdue at Ohio State CBS
11 a.m.: Murray State at Bradley ESPN2
11 a.m.: Saint Peter’s at Marist ESPNU
12:45 p.m.: Michigan State at Indiana CBS
1 p.m.: DePaul at Marquette FS1
2 p.m.: Belmont at Illinois State CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Charleston at UNC Wilmington CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Duke at North Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPN
11 a.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State FS1
11 a.m.: Clemson at Stanford KSKN
1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN2
1 p.m.: Baylor at TCU ESPN
1 p.m.: Memphis at UTSA ESPNU
3 p.m.: UCLA at USC FS1
4:30 p.m.: UConn at St. John’s TNT
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: San Antonio at New York ABC
12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver ABC
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic Golf
Noon: Cognizant Classic continued NBC
6 p.m.: TGL: Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common ESPN
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh TNT
3:30 p.m.: Florida at N.Y. Islanders ESPN
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Tottenham USA
6:15 p.m.: MLS: St. Louis at San Diego FS1
Track and field
10 a.m.: USATF Indoor Championships NBC
Volleyball, professional women
11 a.m.: Major League Volleyball: Omaha at Indy CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change