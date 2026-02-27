Pink in consideration to take over Kelly Clarkson’s talk show slot at NBC

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NBC is reportedly taking a “hard look” at Pink to potentially take over Kelly Clarkson’s talk show slot, as the latter prepares to leave the network this fall.

On Friday, a source told TMZ the “natural and friendly” singer “has what it takes” to lead an hour-long hour show in the key daytime slot.

“This is a no a–hole zone, and Pink is super nice and easy to work with,” one insider said of the Grammy winner.

Those working on the show are reportedly pulling for the “So What” singer, 46, to add talk show host to her résumé.

Pink is already set to guest host Clarkson’s show next week, starting on Monday.

“This is way outside my wheelhouse,” she told the “American Idol” alum during a cameo on Friday.

Clarkson announced earlier this month that she’ll be ending her show this fall, following its seventh season, in order to prioritize her kids, “which feels necessary and right for this chapter of our lives,” she said.

Her decision follows the summer 2025 death of her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shared daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9.

News of the Pink’s potential pivot comes amid a busy week for the pop star, who was nominated Wednesday as part of this year’s class for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

On Thursday, she shut down new reports that she had separated from her husband, Carey Hart, after 20 years of marriage.

Pink and the 50-year-old motocross alum — with whom she shares daughter Willow, 14, and son Jameson, 9 — previously split in 2008 but reconciled the following year.

Pink acknowledged in 2024 that she and Hart “almost didn’t make it to” their 18th wedding anniversary — “well a couple of them, if I’m being honest” — but was proud to say they’d “made it to the other side of this year.”

At the end of last year, the singer sparked speculation by telling her followers she was spending New Year’s Eve alone in the hospital awaiting neck surgery, all while her family was “happily” away snowboarding.

She added that 2025 had been marked by saying “goodbye” to some “incredibly important people,” but didn’t specify who was included in that group.