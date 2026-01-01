Suspected impaired driver crashes with son in car, then threatens witnesses with knife, police say

A 38-year-old man is accused of brandishing a knife and threatening to stab people after driving impaired and crashing with his young son in the car early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Police suspect Adam L. Powe was impaired when he rolled the vehicle he was driving at about 3:45 a.m. near North Houk Road and East Mansfield Avenue, police said in a news release.

Powe tried to leave the scene with his son but several witnesses confronted him, and they fought, according to the release. Powe brandished a knife and threatened to stab the witnesses, but they were able to disarm him, police said.

Deputies detained Powe.

Powe and his son, who sustained a substantial laceration from the crash, were taken to the hospital. The child’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, police said. The witnesses were not injured.

After Powe was medically cleared, he was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, DUI, reckless endangerment, two counts of harassment and two counts of fourth-degree assault. He remained in jail Thursday afternoon.