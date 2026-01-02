New chief judge named for federal court in Idaho

A new chief judge has been named to help manage federal courts in Idaho.

U.S. District Court Judge Amanda Brailsford assumed the role of chief judge Friday for Judge David Ney, who had served in that role since Jan. 2, 2019.

“I look forward to continuing my public service as Chief Judge for the District and working with our outstanding District Court Judges, including Judge Nye and Senior Judge (B. Lynn) Winmill; our Magistrate Judges; and our Bankruptcy Judges,” Brailsford said in a news release. “We are all very grateful for Chief Judge Nye’s commitment to the District of Idaho and for his outstanding leadership for the last seven years.”

Despite stepping down from his role as chief judge, Nye will remain one of Idaho’s two active federal judges and will continue to maintain a full civil and criminal caseload.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the District of Idaho as Chief Judge the past 7 years,” Nye said in the release. “Our Court will be in good hands under the direction of Chief Judge Brailsford.”

Chief judges generally serve seven-year terms and handle administrative duties, including overseeing the district’s budget.

The chief judge also manages staff and operations along with the clerk of the court, and appoints magistrate judges.