The 16 TV shows we’re excited for in 2026

By Robert Lloyd, Greg Braxton, Maira Garcia, Tracy Brown, Kaitlyn Huamani, Yvonne Villarreal and Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — It’s the start of a new year and that means the kickoff of a whole new slate of television series. And while 2026 will bring plenty of those, it will also yield revivals, new seasons of beloved shows, spinoffs and long-awaited finales. Though this list isn’t exhaustive by any means, and not all dates have been announced, there’s plenty to start penciling into your calendar.

‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ (Jan. 15, Paramount+)

In these awful, uncertain times, it is heartening that “Star Trek,” that most good-hearted, proudly progressive of space operas, continues to create new missions for fresh multiplanetary crews of explorers. The latest series, set like “Star Trek: Discovery” in the far-flung 32nd century, when anything the writers need created can be, takes place both in San Francisco — where the rebuilt Starfleet Academy is welcoming its first new class in more than 100 years — and aboard a training starship, the USS Athena, which will presumably carry cadets into situations more dangerous than rush week or beer pong. Tig Notaro’s engineer Jett Reno, surviving from “Star Trek: Discovery,” and Robert Picardo’s holographic doctor way back from “Star Trek: Voyager,” are seen here, as are several new young actors for youth appeal and Holly Hunter, as the academy chancellor and starship captain, for the “Broadcast News” fans. The voice of Stephen Colbert, making announcements as the Digital Dean of Students, is heard, and Paul Giamatti puts on prosthetics to play the villain. — Robert Lloyd

‘Memory of a Killer’ (Jan. 25, Fox)

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” heartthrob Patrick Dempsey trades in his “McDreamy” scrubs for a high-powered rifle in Fox’s thriller drama. Inspired by the 2003 Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer,” the drama features Dempsey as Angelo Ledda, a New York City hit man facing a devastating dilemma: he has early Alzheimer’s. The disease complicates his deadly profession and his life as a low-key family man. With a cast that includes Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos”) and Gina Torres (“Suits”), the trailer looks particularly intriguing, with Dempsey looking intense while backed by the Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes.” Fox is spotlighting the series with a two-night premiere; the first episode airs following the NFC Championship game. The second episode airs Jan. 26 as the drama settles into its regular slot on Mondays at 9 p.m. — Greg Braxton

‘Scrubs’ revival (Feb. 25, ABC)

Ready for another walk through the halls of Sacred Heart Hospital with J.D., Elliot, Turk, Dr. Cox and Carla? The 30-minute sitcom was a comfort watch throughout much of the early aughts, with an endless loop of reruns keeping the show alive in the minds of fans long after it was canceled in 2010. But now ABC is bringing back the medical sitcom nearly 16 years later for a 10th season, and a lot of familiar faces are returning too: Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison will reprise their lead roles, and John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes will make guest appearances. But not all is the same — several new cast members will join “Scrubs,” including Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live,” “I Love That for You”) and Joel Kim Booster (“Fire Island,” “Loot”). As long as J.D.’s daydreams and goofy bromance with Turk remain, I’m all in. — Maira Garcia

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Season 2 (Feb. 27, Apple TV)

It’s been two years since the first season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” ended with a surprise two-year time jump and I’ve been waiting to see what’s next for the extended Randa clan ever since. The Monsterverse series follows Cate Randa (Anna Sawai) — a survivor of a Godzilla encounter — trying to learn the truth about her father Hiroshi’s (Takehiro Hira) disappearance with the help of her newly discovered half-brother Kentaro (Ren Watabe) and ex-pat hacker May (Kiersey Clemons). It turns out the Randa family legacy is intertwined with Godzilla as well as Monarch, a secret organization dedicated to studying the giant monsters known as Titans. The possibility of kaiju battles was definitely what initially drew me to the show, but the humans have kept me hooked. Season 1 ended with Cate reuniting with her brother and father after escaping a mysterious pocket world beneath Earth’s surface with her long-lost grandmother Keiko (Mari Yamamoto) in tow. If that is not the setup for some gloriously messy family drama, I don’t know what is — and that’s not even taking into account a potential love triangle. But don’t fret monster lovers, the presence of Kong has also been teased for Season 2. — Tracy Brown

’American Love Story’ (February, FX)

The latest iteration of Ryan Murphy’s “American Story” anthology will focus on John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, whose relationship and untimely deaths in 1999 created a media frenzy. (The couple died in a plane crash that Kennedy was piloting — the cause of death was deemed pilot error, but with no survivors, we’ll never know with 100% certainty.) Though their deaths occurred more than two decades ago, the event remains a significant moment in the memories of Americans and the Kennedy family, which has endured numerous tragedies over the decades. While Kennedy family members have openly criticized the series, it hasn’t stopped Murphy from proceeding. The television creator knows how to pique viewers’ interest, often dramatizing notable people and events. The series stars Sarah Pidgeon as Bessette, newcomer Paul Kelly as Kennedy and Naomi Watts as matriarch Jackie Kennedy. — M.G.

‘Y: Marshals’ (March 1, CBS), ‘Dutton Ranch’ (2026, Paramount+)

More than a year has passed since “Yellowstone” rode off into the sunset. The modern Western was television’s hottest series during its five-season run, solidifying the star power of its lead Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton while establishing co-creator Taylor Sheridan as one of TV’s top writer-producers. Sheridan hopes to continue his “Yellowstone” triumph with several spinoffs. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will reprise their respective roles as Dutton’s volcanic daughter Beth Dutton and her husband, boss ranch hand Rip Wheeler, in Paramount+’s “Dutton Ranch.” Luke Grimes, who played Dutton’s son Kayce Dutton, will headline “Y: Marshals” in which Kayce joins a top U.S. Marshals unit. Joining Grimes in the CBS drama are “Yellowstone” cast members Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) and Mo Brings Plenty (Mo). Also in development is “The Madison,” a drama starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell about a New York City family living in Montana’s Madison River territory. — G.B.

‘Imperfect Women’ (March 18, Apple TV)

If you’re longing for the elusive Season 3 of “Big Little Lies” or a similar crime-laced psychological thriller led by powerhouse women, Apple TV might be able to scratch that itch with this upcoming drama. Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, “Imperfect Women” will follow three lifelong friends, played by Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss and Kate Mara, as a murder sends their lives into chaos. Moss and Washington also serve as executive producers with Hall. Details about the plot of the series are scant (it is a mystery, after all), but the novel teases a story with deep betrayal and guilt, a secret affair and muddled perspectives, all underpinned by a murder investigation. That all sounds pretty dark, but Moss said the series will somehow be a “fantastic palate-cleanser” after the close of her dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.” “Imperfect Women” is “super different,” she added. “It’s fun, it’s sexy.” — Kaitlyn Huamani

‘The Forsytes’ (March 22, PBS)

Written by Debbie Horsfield (“Poldark”), this is, as far as I can tell, a freely adapted, female-forward prequel to John Galsworthy’s “Forsyte Saga” novels, which provided the basis for a highly popular, 26-part adaptation in 1967 and subsequent filmings in 2002 and 2003. Set among a late Victorian-era family of stockbrokers, a phrase that will undoubtedly bring the word “succession” to mind, it promises to be a meaty, cheesy and handsomely dressed — sometimes undressed — romp. The large ensemble cast includes Francesca Annis, Stephen Moyer, Tuppence Middleton, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jack Davenport, “Doctor Who” companion Millie Gibson and Susan Hampshire, who starred in and won an Emmy for the 1967 series. — R.L.

‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ (April 15, Apple TV)

Ever look at a television title and think: “It’s great to see myself represented on TV?” The actual premise of this series may feel less relatable on the surface to most, but the struggle to stretch a dollar like it’s made of industrial-use elastic is a conundrum many of us know all too well these days. And this new series from prolific TV producer David E. Kelley promises humor and heart in its adaptation of Rufi Thorpe’s novel of the same name, which explores sex work and financial precarity without moralization. The series stars Elle Fanning as the titular character, a recent college dropout from a working-class background who, as a new mom raising a baby solo, is forced to figure out how to make ends meet and finds a financial lifeline as a creator for OnlyFans, the subscription-based platform made famous by adult content. The series also features Michelle Pfeiffer as Margo’s mother (an ex-Hooters waitress) and Nick Offerman as her father (an ex-pro wrestler). And to ensure she’s not letting 2026 go by without adding a stamp to her TV punch card, Nicole Kidman is also part of the stacked cast. Because we need that, all of us. — Yvonne Villarreal

‘The Testaments’ (April 2026, Hulu)

The success of Bruce Miller’s award-winning adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” prompted the author to write the Booker Prize-winning sequel “The Testaments,” which Miller is also adapting. Set to premiere in April, it returns viewers to the Old Testament world of Gilead, years after the events in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and focuses on June’s (Elisabeth Moss) daughters Hannah, renamed Agnes (Chase Infiniti), and Daisy, previously known as Nicole (Lucy Halliday), as they face the brutal forces of a misogynistic theocracy. Ann Dowd reprises her role as Aunt Lydia, the only character (with the possible exception of June) who will cross over from the previous series. Miller has characterized the series as a “coming of age” story, but readers of the book will know that all is not what it once was in Gilead; forces both without and within plot its downfall and June’s daughters will not be far from the fight. — Mary McNamara

‘Beef’ Season 2 (2026, Netflix)

Three years after gifting us a darkly comic road rage thriller fronted by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong that was set against a soundtrack of NSYNC, Tori Amos and Hoobastank songs, Lee Sung Jin’s anthology series returns for its second season with another layered, twist-filled exploration of class struggles, resentment and the absurdity of life’s curveballs. Consisting of eight 30-minute episodes, this season unpacks the pursuit of the American dream by way of an exclusive Southern California country club and two couples from different socioeconomic backgrounds. The chaos kicks off when a young couple who work at the club (Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton) witness a heated fight between their boss (Oscar Isaac), the general manager, and his wife (Carey Mulligan), an interior designer, just as the club’s new Korean billionaire owner (Youn Yuh-jung) takes over. The encounter spins out into a web of favors and coercion in this tale of broken systems and characters going to great lengths to get what they want. “Parasite’s” Song Kang-ho and K-pop star BM (of KARD) round out the cast. And yes, there will be needle drops. — Y.V.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ (2026, Netflix)

It’s beyond time that someone revisited the semi-autobiographical series by Laura Ingalls Wilder in a way more suited to modern television. The 1974 NBC adaptation is a classic, but as a family drama of its time, it did not attempt to capture the historical breadth the book series documented. The many tribulations, and triumphs, the Ingalls family experienced as they moved from state to state, (including the locust plague of 1874, described in “On the Banks of Plum Creek,” which devastated the Midwest) provide a unique look into life on the American “frontier.” With any luck, showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine and her team of writers will do the same. — M.M.

‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ (2026, Netflix)

Fans of the nearly 10-year long “Stranger Things” chapter on Netflix are sure to be feeling a bit of Duffer Brothers withdrawal in the new year. But their overall deal with Netflix will bear another intriguing project before the creators move over to Paramount exclusively. “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” is a horror drama centering on a soon-to-be bride and groom, although the title seems to imply they never make it to the altar. The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, and Hilary Leavitt from Upside Down Pictures are executive producing along with Haley Z. Boston, who will serve as showrunner. Boston has written on “Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet of Curiosities” and “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” both of which attracted avid horror fans. Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & the Six,” “The Night Manager”) stars alongside Adam DiMarco (“The White Lotus,” “Overcompensating”). Very few other details have been shared, but the talent involved — both behind the scenes and in front of the camera — is enough to pique my curiosity, even if I’ll have to close my eyes when things get a little too scary for my comfort. — K.H.

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 (2026, Showtime)

I thought high school was traumatizing enough, but I didn’t have to deal with anything close to what the teens in “Yellowjackets” have endured for three seasons. The coming-of-age survival thriller is about a championship high school soccer team whose plane crashes into the remote Canadian wilderness where they are stranded for 19 months. The story unfolds over two timelines, with one following the girls as they do whatever it takes to survive in the wilds — including cannibalism and ritual sacrifice — and the other following the survivors in the present day as they are trying to live their lives. Unfortunately for them, whatever they started in the wilderness is unwilling to be left buried in the past and is back on the h(a)unt. There is plenty of rage, trauma, secrets and murder in both timelines, as well as some unsolved mysteries that may or may not involve supernatural elements. With the upcoming fourth season confirmed to be the last, here’s to hoping some of the remaining questions — including how the girls were saved, how many girls actually survived, and why the “wilderness” came back to them in the present day — will be answered.— T.B.

‘VisionQuest’ (2026, Disney+)

It feels like forever ago that “WandaVision” kicked off Marvel Studios’ foray into television with a bang. A clever homage to sitcoms, the show followed Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as she tried to magically piece together a life and family with Vision (Paul Bettany) after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The upcoming Disney+ series “VisionQuest” will cap off the “WandaVision” trilogy, which also includes one of my favorite MCU installments, “Agatha All Along.” When audiences last saw Vision, the reconstructed android had just regained his memories and, presumably, his sentience, before flying off into the unknown. The new series will see Vision trying to navigate that aftermath to figure out who he is — reportedly with some help from other known Marvel AI programs and robots. Both “WandaVision” and “Agatha” explored grief and trauma and motherhood in their own ways, so I’m curious how these themes might carry over into “VisionQuest.” I’m admittedly a bit more into witches than robots, but I’m looking forward to the proper introduction of Tommy Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica), who in the comics is the grown-up version of one of Wanda and Vision’s magically-created twins, and any potential family reunions. — T.B.