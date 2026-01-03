Billy Joel performs live for first time since brain disorder diagnosis

By Tom Elia and Anthony Robledo USA Today USA Today

Billy Joel made a New Year’s surprise return to the stage for the first time since revealing he was diagnosed with the brain disorder known as normal pressure hydrocephalus.

The “Vienna” singer paid a band that covers his music the ultimate compliment on Friday, sitting in with them for a few songs at Wellington, Florida’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

Joel, 76, who owns the Middlesea Farms property in the village, took the stage for a two-song concert during the tribute band Turnstiles’ show at the village amphitheater.

He wore a winter jacket and a black cap and walked with a cane. There was no mistaking his voice, however, as he launched into his 1989 hit, “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” followed by “Big Shot,” which he recorded in 1978.

“I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” Joel said with a laugh as he sat at the keyboard before the band, which takes its name ⁠from an album Joel released in 1976, and began to play. His daughters Della and Remy danced alongside during the two-song set.

Joel canceled all upcoming shows after diagnosis

The “Piano Man” singer canceled all his upcoming concerts on May 23 as his representatives confirmed that he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH.

The disorder refers to when excess fluid accumulates in the brain, causing issues with thinking and reasoning as well as sometimes walking and bladder control, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” a statement posted to Joel’s Instagram said. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.”

On a July 21 episode of Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, Joel said he was feeling “fine” but was having issues with his balance, adding, “It’s like being on a boat.” He said he initially thought his balance issues were from drinking, noting that he used to drink “like a fish.”

“I feel good. They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling,” Joel said.

Joel’s career in music spans more than 50 years. ⁠He released his first albums in the early 1970s and became one of pop music biggest acts with the release of “The Stranger” in 1977.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect