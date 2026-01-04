Getting There: Lime scooters remain on Spokane’s streets this winter

For the first time, Lime scooters and bikes have remained on Spokane’s streets into the winter due to an agreement between the city and micromobility giant Neutron Holdings.

“Lime is excited to be maintaining our service through the winter this year in Spokane and we’re proud and grateful to see our riders not letting the cold stop them,” wrote Parker Dawson, Lime’s senior regional lead in the Pacific Northwest. Lime representatives did not respond when asked in what other cities they operate during the winter.

In past years, the operating season has been limited from March to November. Due to contract disputes, the scooters and bikes didn’t arrive on Spokane’s streets in 2024 until June.

While Lime may often be used for joyrides through city parks or late -night bar hopping, their primary purpose for the city is to assist commuters and individuals who don’t want to take their cars to grocery stores or doctor’s appointments.

“Keeping the program operating will help avoid disproportionately affecting those that have come to rely on these scooter and bike for trips, continue efficiently facilitating short trips like travel to and from transit stops, and help decrease automobile use and wear and tear on our roads,” wrote Ryan Shea, a planning department employee and the city’s primary point of contact with Lime, in a blog post.

Lime is supposed to “proactively work to remove scooters and bikes before snowy or icy weather events to help prioritize safety, maintain clear sidewalks and streets, and support efficient snow removal operations,” Shea added, though the devices were noticeably still on Spokane’s streets during the mild snowstorm last week. Lime representative Jacob Tugendrajch wrote that full removal would only occur during “major” weather events.