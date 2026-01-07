Locally: Former Gonzaga runner Yacine Guermali set to compete at World Cross Country Championships

From staff reports

From staff reports

Gonzaga cross country alumnus Yacine Guermali will be the first Bulldog to ever run in the World Cross Country Championship when he competes on Saturday.

Yacine Guermali will be representing the Philippines when he takes on the 10k in Tallahassee, Florida. Guermali is the sole representative of the Philippines entered for the race.

Guermali ran for the Zags from 2018 to 2022. He holds the second fastest time in program history in both the 8k and the 10k, running respective times of 23:07.5 and 28:28.7 to put his name in GU history books.

He also holds the indoor track and field program record in the 5000 meters, having ran a time of 13:33.99 in his final season with the Zags. Additionally, Guermali holds the outdoor track and field school record in the 1500 meters, holding a time of 3:42.96. He qualified for the national semifinals of the 5000 meters twice and was a 2022 NCAA First Team All-West selection.

Last month Guermali won silver medals in the Southeast Asian Games, taking silver medals in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters while representing the Philippines on the international stage again.

The Men’s 10k World Cross Country Championship will be broadcast nationally on CNBC this Saturday, January 10. The race is slated to start at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time.

College volleyball

Washington State women’s volleyball head coach Korey Schroeder announced the signing of five incoming transfers for the 2026 season on Wednesday.

The additions include a pair of outside hitters, Madyn Cervellera (Seattle U) and Emerson Matthews (Buffalo), defensive specialist/libero Chloe Heimlicher (Idaho State), setter Audrey Hollis (Hawaii) and middle blocker Naomi White (Portland State).

Officials

Several members of the Spokane Collegiate Football Officials Association earned postseason assignments this fall at both the FBS and FCS levels.

Gregg Wilson was the referee for the FCS playoffs second-round game between Southern Illinois and North Dakota State played in Fargo, North Dakota on December 6.

Amy Pistone was the back judge for the New Mexico Bowl between North Texas and San Diego State played in Albuquerque, New Mexico on December 27.