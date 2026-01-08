Grammy Award-winning country artist Chris Stapleton to return to the Gorge in July; tickets on sale next week

From staff reports

Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” is returning to the Gorge Amphitheatre in July.

Since exploding onto the mainstream with his debut record “Traveller” and the 17-times Platinum single “Tennessee Whiskey,” Stapleton has become a leading face of country, Americana, rock and soul music.

Just over a decade since his 2015 solo debut, Stapleton has earned 11 Grammy Awards, 19 Country Music Awards and 21 American Country Music Awards thanks to other records like “Starting Over” and his most recent, “Higher,” released in 2023.

Stapleton is also known for hits such as “You Should Probably Leave,” “White Horse,” “Parachute,” “Starting Over,” and his latest single, “A Song to Sing,” with fellow country star Miranda Lambert.

He will perform at the Gorge Amphitheatre on July 24 with singer-songwriter Grace Potter. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 16 and can be purchased through TicketMaster. Presale and VIP package sales begin Tuesday.

Before hitting the road in May, Stapleton will be up for four Grammy Awards on Feb. 1. Stapleton’s nominations include Best Country Song for “A Song to Sing” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Bad as I Used to Be” from the 2025 feature film starring Brad Pitt, “F1.” He also has two nominations in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category: “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” with country legend George Strait and “A Song to Sing” with Lambert.