Lucia Flores-Wiseman to open for Magenta Wave

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Throughout the musical career of Lucia Flores-Wiseman, which she began to build in her youth, a single saying by her father has continued to ring true: You will never know unless you try.

Even as a toddler, a young Flores-Wiseman was singing, or at the very least “attempting to.” Without cable television, she would often watch operas on PBS and listen to the wide range of music her parents played – pop, rock, Mexican hip-hop and more.

Flores-Wiseman went on to sing in choir, learned guitar through her brother and took vocal lessons, all with the strong support of her family and community around her. This sense of support helped her win her hometown’s youth singing competition. She first entered Maple Valley Idol, Jr., around age 11, winning after just a few tries.

“A huge part of me becoming who I am is the community support,” Flores-Wiseman said. “If I didn’t have people show up and support while I’m working to do what I love, I’m not sure if I would be where I am today. When you don’t have support it’s hard to keep on pushing through with what you want to do.”

Around 15, Flores-Wiseman began to perform at local restaurants, coffee shops, weddings and even an airport.

She grew to love female vocalists with deeper registers, those such as Adele, Amy Winehouse and Washington’s own Brandi Carlile – perhaps her greatest influence.

While attending Tahoma High School, Flores-Wiseman was invited by her school’s guitar teacher to help Carlile’s crew set up for tour rehearsals at the high school. She primarily helped wrap cables, but thought back to a saying her father used commonly: “If you never try, nothing is ever going to happen.” So, Flores-Wiseman simply began to sing, which led to guitarist Tim Hanseroth asking her to sing and play with him while Carlile happened to be in the bleachers.

Not long after, Carlile held a fundraiser for the school district and asked Flores-Wiseman to perform with her. She also had the opportunity to perform an original song solo as, once again, her dad simply convinced her to at least ask.

“It was just awesome,” Flores-Wiseman said. “I literally learned how to harmonize from her and Tim and Phil (Hanseroth) … it was just so amazing and breathtaking and I’m so grateful for that experience.”

Although she had previously attempted to audition for NBC’s “The Voice,” Flores-Wiseman was in disbelief when she was called to try out again for Season 27. Although hesitant to try again after the initial rejection and the fact that over 100,000 people auditioned for that season, yet again she thought back to her father’s words – you will never know unless you try. So, she went through the rounds and rounds of auditioning before finally making it to the actual show.

“I would hate to regret not trying, and I feel that way about pursuing music in general as a career,” Flores-Wiseman said. “I love it so much that I don’t want to regret not attempting or trying to do this for a living.”

She spent the season being coached by Adam Levine, of Maroon 5 fame, who helped Flores-Wiseman explore multiple genres and focus on the emotional side of her voice en route to placing fourth in May. Levine helped her stay confident in not only her singing abilities, Flores-Wiseman said, but her own sense of self-worth and the notion that she belonged on stage just as much as any other contestant.

“He saw my vision of who I want to be, and who I want to be is not narrowed down into one particular genre and is multi-faceted but still carries raw and emotionally centered performances,” Flores-Wiseman said. “He made me feel really confident in who I’ve been, who I’ve worked hard to be.”

In late 2025, Flores-Wiseman held a concert back at Tahoma High School in order to help fundraise for her debut EP, which should be coming early this year. The project and her live performances, such as her opening set at the Chameleon on Friday, explore a plethora of sounds from indie, folk, soul, jazz and rock.

Although her sound is relatively different than that of the primary band on the bill, Seattle rock group Magenta Wave, both intentionally focus on their emotions and displaying them for a better performance.

“We both carry such emotional and raw energy in our music,” Flores-Wiseman said. “It’s about being introspective and thoughtful and deep about what you’re going through, what all of us humans are going through, in this lifetime.”