Macy’s to shutter a Tukwila store as part of nationwide closures

By Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton Seattle Times

A Macy’s store in Tukwila is on the chopping black as part of a slew of closures by the national department store company slated for the new year.

The company confirmed Friday that its Budget House Furniture Clearance site at 17855 Southcenter Parkway in Tukwila will be closing.

“The decision to close this Furniture Clearance location allows us to focus on improving nearby Macy’s locations and invest in the stores and digital experiences where customers are choosing to shop today,” said Macy’s spokesperson Orlando Veras in a Friday statement.

Macy’s declined to specify the date of closure. A store employee said Friday that the final day of operations has yet to be determined to their knowledge.

Two other Macy’s stores in Tukwila will remain open.

National media reports identified 14 sites — including the Tukwila store — that are set to shutter in the chain’s latest round of closures. No other Washington locations appear to be set for closure as of Friday. Macy’s declined to provide a list.

CEO Tony Spring explained in a recent letter to employees that “underproductive” locations are being targeted for closure.

“We continue to review our portfolio and make careful decisions about where and how we invest, including closing underproductive stores and streamlining operations,” Spring wrote Thursday. “These decisions are not made lightly.”

He said, after affected employees are informed, the company offers transfers when available, as well as severance and outplacement.

It’s not the first blow that Macy’s has dealt the Seattle area.

In 2019, the company announced its decision to close the landmark downtown store at Third Avenue and Pine Street. That year, Macy’s shuttered a store at the Redmond Town Center, followed by a store closure at the Northgate Mall in 2020.

The New York-based chain cut loose another site in Redmond last year, along with a store in Puyallup, Pierce County, and another in Silverdale, Kitsap County, as part of a previous wave of nationwide closures.

The retailer has been on a quest to scale down since 2016. The recent closures are part of its “A Bold New Chapter” strategy, which kicked off in 2024. That plan included shuttering 150 stores through 2026 and focusing on the luxury market instead.

Bloomingdale’s, which is owned by Macy’s, counts as the portfolio’s upscale department store option, and Bluemercury is its beauty store. Spring said Thursday that Bloomingdale’s saw 9% comparable sales growth in the third quarter, while Bluemercury racked up its 19th consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth.

Without counting this week’s closures, Macy’s operates 19 stores statewide and 455 locations across the U.S., including Guam and Puerto Rico.