WSU adds Arizona CB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, Central Washington RB Beau Phillips

PULLMAN — As the transfer portal window hits the one-week mark, Washington State coaches aren’t slowing down.

On Friday, the Cougars added two more players, Arizona cornerback Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and D-II Central Washington running back Beau Phillips, continuing to replenish a few key losses across the board. Phillips is accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity, he told The Spokesman-Review.

Frausto-Ramos and Phillips’ announcements come hours after the Cougars announced they’re signing Idaho defensive end Matyus McLain, who chose WSU over offers from Utah, Kansas State, UCF and others. With those three commitments, Washington State has now reeled in 15 new players this offseason.

For his part, Frausto-Ramos didn’t play last season at Arizona, where he spent only one year. But he started his career at Stanford, where he played in 21 games in two seasons, including five starts. He totaled 40 tackles, one pass breakup and two sacks in that span, making a splash right away as a true freshman.

Listed at 6 feet and 200 pounds, Frausto-Ramos was a consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2023, fielding offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Colorado, Louisville and a handful of other Power 4 schools at that time. But he chose the Cardinal, where he got on the field almost immediately.

Frausto-Ramos saw the majority of his playing time as a true freshman, logging 291 snaps in eight games, including 68 against Colorado and 62 against Cal. He even played 32 snaps in a road game against WSU, making three tackles on a rainy November night in Pullman.

Frausto-Ramos joins a WSU cornerbacks room that has added two pieces in the last week, Oregon State’s Jalil Tucker and San Jose State’s Jaylen Thomas, helping the Cougs replace outgoing corners Colby Humphrey and Jamorri Colson, both of whom are out of eligibility. With three experienced cornerbacks now in the fold, the Cougs should be in good shape at that position next fall.

How will Phillips fit into the mix? The Cougars are deep at the running back spot, re-signing starter Kirby Vorhees and key backup Maxwell Woods. On Thursday, incoming junior Leo Pulalasi announced he’s also coming back to WSU, giving the team a solid stable of tailbacks who project to get the majority of carries next fall.

Instead, it’s more likely the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Phillips could make an impact as a kickoff returner. Last season, he returned eight kicks for 343 yards and two touchdowns, which came in the same game. He has real speed when he gets going, showcasing that to the tune of 331 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries, good for an average carry of 5.7 yards — doing it all in just seven games.

Phillips is a native of Snoqualmie, where he starred at Mt. Si, becoming the 4A state offensive player of the year.

The Cougars have a lot of sorting out to do, but with wide receiver/punt returner Tony Freeman back with the team and with Phillips coming on as a preferred walk-on, WSU could have meaningful speed and elusiveness in its punt and kick return game.