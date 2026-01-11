Golden Globes 2026: ‘The Studio,’ ‘The Pitt,’ and ‘Adolescence’ win top TV honors

By Peter Larsen Orange County Register

ANAHEIM, Calif. — In one of the bigger surprises of the night, Rhea Seehorn won the Golden Globe for best female actor in a television series – drama for “Pluribus.”

“Vince Gilligan, I still can’t find you; are you in here?” Seehorn said from the stage, looking for the show’s creator who wrote the role of Carol in “Pluribus” specifically for Seehorn. “Thank you for writing me the role of a lifetime. And even more than that, thank you for having belief in me every day.”

“I’m still so grateful that I get to do this for a living, and this is incredible icing on that cake,” Seehorn said after beating out better-known actors or shows, such as Keri Russell, Kathy Bates, Helen Mirren, Britt Lower, and Bella Ramsey.”

The Golden Globe for best television series – drama went to the hospital drama “The Pitt,” while the Globe for best television series – comedy went to “The Studio,” which had already won acting honors for creator Seth Rogen, too.

“We live in a very divided country and world right now,” said R. Scott Gimmell, who created “The Pitt.” “But I think cinema – and I call TV cinema too, sorry – brings us all together. Not only as audience, but as a community.

“When we show people what we can when a bunch of individuals, hundreds of us, have a common goal, and we work together with decency and humanity and just acceptance and respect for each other,” he continued. “We can do amazing things, so thank you for that.”

Rogen, on returning to the stage, thanked many of the show’s crew members by name, giving recognition to Hollywood workers who “don’t get invited to this, but they should,” he said.

The Golden Globe for a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television went to “Adolescence,” which also won all three of the acting categories – best male performance, and best male and female supporting performances – for which it was nominated.

“Some think our show is about how we should be frightened of young people,” said “Adolescence” producer Jack Thorne. “It’s not. It’s about the filth and debris that we have laid in their path.

“Removing hate is our generation’s responsibility,” he continued. “It requires thought from the top down. The possibility seems remote right now but hope is a beautiful thing.”