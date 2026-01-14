Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for Jan. 15

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Heads up: Proposed big game hunting technology restrictions forwarded to the Idaho Legislature for consideration after revisions based on public and Fish and Game staff feedback include the use of drones, night vision, and Transmitting Trail Cameras. No person may take big game animals from Aug. 30 through Dec. 31 with a transmitting trail camera on federal, state, or local public lands. Limitations on trail cameras have caused confusion because some people thought the rule would ban all trail cameras. However, the ban is limited to only “transmitting” trail cameras on public land used for big game hunting. A transmitting trail camera can be linked via cell phone or internet so the camera can be viewed in real-time from a remote location. Outside of Aug. 30 through Dec. 31, transmitting trail cameras would be permitted. Traditional trail cameras that rely on the retrieval of an SD card or similar digital storage device to view the camera’s photos/video would not be affected and could be used year-round by hunters.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) and Secretary Doug Burgum released Secretarial Order 3447 to expand hunting and fishing access on all federally managed public lands unless lawful exceptions exist. Among other things, the order directs DOI offices to identify and remove unnecessary regulatory or administrative barriers to hunting and fishing on DOI-managed lands and waters and improve coordination and regulatory alignment with state, tribal, and territorial wildlife agencies.

Overheard: Brant counts this winter still allow for hunting opportunities in Clallam and Whatcom counties on Jan. 17, 21, and 24, and in Pacific County on Jan. 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 24, and 25. Hunting for brant will remain closed in Skagit County including during the Youth, Veterans and Active Military Personnel waterfowl hunting opportunity on Jan. 31.

Tip of the week: Sacheen Lake had a lot of anglers on the ice of the bay at the launch last weekend, but ice thickness varied from 3 inches to a soft 7 inches and was beginning to flex under all the weight. Perch and trout were being caught, but I’ll wait, and perhaps you should also.

Fly fishing

Silver Bow Fly Shop says stonefly and worm nymphs, hot bead anything and streamer patterns will get it done this time of year.

Don’t overthink winter fly selections; usually, you just need to find the right type of holding water and mess with presentation and depth.

Target slow moving, deeper pools this time of year and avoid the fast moving and riffle area. Though high, the Spokane River is still an option, and the North Fork Coeur d’Alene sometimes has a window of opportunity.

Trout and Kokanee

Lake Roosevelt rainbow trout are hitting trolled lures, at a depth of about 20 feet, nearly anywhere on the reservoir. The fish are spread out, and taking just about anything, particularly anything orange. Bank fishermen have been doing well some days throwing Power Bait, but say the Hunters and Sterling Point areas have slowed some.

A couple fishing from the access near the mouth of Nespelem Creek on Rufus Woods caught a nice limit of 4- to 8-pound tripods on Tuesday.

Ice fishing

So far, this hasn’t developed as a good year for fishing through the ice.

Lowland lakes in Washington and Idaho are day-to-day, though some of the higher lakes have (sometimes) formed fishable ice.

There is a solid layer of ice on Bonaparte Lake in the Okanogan, and the ice fishing derby is still on for Jan. 31. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. that morning, with no late registrations allowed.

All registered participants will be provided a free meal of barbecued hot dogs and all the trimmings including beverages. Call the resort for further information and leave a message at (509) 486-2828.

Jump-Off-Joe ice is sketchy, with reports ranging from 2 to 3½ inches with some open spots. Fish have been hard to come by.

Eloika Lake had skim ice and open water on Saturday.

Tiger Slough had some good ice earlier in January, but it now appears to be slowly bending.

Gillette is giving up 10-inch perch through the ice. The fishing in front of Beaver Lake Lodge on Gillette has been good for perch.

Thomas and Coffin also have good ice and decent perch fishing. The Thomas Lake access usually isn’t too bad, but Coffin Lake has a block-long steep hill that can really wear you out on the trip back to your vehicle if you are pulling a sled.

Curlew had three inches of cloudy ice at the state park on the weekend and some anglers were venturing out. One fellow said fishing was “kinda slow,” but he had half a bucket of 9- to 10-inch perch.

Williams Lake has the bubble machine going. The lake had skim ice two weeks ago. But ice integrity is now unknown. Some of the locals were catching trout by throwing baited hooks under bobbers into open water, getting as close to it as they dared, then dragging their catch back over the ice. No word on Hatch Lake.

In Idaho, Fernan had about four inches of ice last weekend and anglers were catching mostly perch.

Nearby lakes like Gamlin, Kelso and Granite are also good for perch as well as rainbow trout. Ice is good on Mirror Lake, but a water layer between the bottom 5 inches and the 3 inches of top ice makes for some scary walking. The kokanee bite has been slow.

Steelhead and salmon

Jigs and shrimp under a bobber are taking a few steelhead on the Snake River near Lyons Ferry just below the mouth of the Tucannon River. Fishermen are launching from boats at the marina across from the state park.

Lake Coeur d’Alene chinook salmon are hitting herring and hoochies in deep water. Most of the caught fish are small, weighing 3 to 8 pounds.

Spiny ray

Perch are back biting near the I-90 Bridge over Moses Lake. Some of the biggest walleye are now being caught from the Columbia River near the Tri-Cities. Anglers who settle for smaller walleyes are finding them in Porcupine Bay and on Lake Roosevelt by jigging plastics and dark jig heads in 40 to 50 feet of water. Most of the fish have been between 14 and 18 inches.

Other species

Banks Lake whitefish are almost done spawning, but there are still enough near the inlet to provide decent fishing. It is possible to catch them from shore, but a boat allows you to get to the bottom without snagging in the rip-rap.

Until April 30, white sturgeon are closed in the Columbia River from John Day Dam to McNary Dam and all adjacent Washington tributaries. Based on current catch rates and projected effort, continuing the fishery would exceed the harvest guideline of 105 fish.

Hunting

Hunters looking to apply for Idaho’s 2026 spring controlled hunts for black bear can apply until Feb. 15. Information on the spring 2026 controlled black bear hunt can be found in the 2025 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet. Hunters must have a 2026 hunting license in order to apply for controlled hunts.

Washington forest grouse season closes Thursday, and upland game bird season ends after Monday except for chukars which remain open until the end of January. Waterfowl hunters may continue to pursue ducks and geese through Jan. 25. Several white goose (snow, Ross and blue-phase white) seasons resume in three management areas in February, including GMA 4 from Feb. 21 to March 8.

Idaho hunters may pursue forest grouse, quail, gray partridge and chukar until the end of January. Pheasant hunting is already closed. Ducks in Area 1 and 3 are open through Jan. 31 and so are Canada geese in Area 1. In Area 3, they remain open through Feb. 15.

There is a white goose season in Area 2 through Jan. 31 and another in Area 1 through Friday. Cottontail and snowshoe rabbits remain open through March 31.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com