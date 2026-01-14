Governor raises ‘12’ flag above state capitol, predicts Seahawks playoff victory

OLYMPIA – As the Seahawks prepare to kick off their hopeful Super Bowl run this weekend, Gov. Bob Ferguson and a group of state lawmakers have brought playoff fever to the Capitol.

Joined by Seahawks legend Jim Zorn, Ferguson and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs raised the “12” flag high above the campus Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony comes ahead of the Seahawks’ playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday in Seattle, a game the governor is confident the Seahawks will win.

“The prediction is 24-13 Seahawks,” Ferguson said following the ceremony.

While 11 players are on the field at any given time, the flag serves as a reminder that the fans are a de facto 12th. The number, retired by the team in 1984, honors the impact those fans have on the game. Known for their noise, Seahawks fans have given the team a distinct home field advantage over their 50-year history.

Ferguson said he’s reached out to California Gov. Gavin Newsom about a potential friendly wager on the game, but he has not yet received a response.

“I don’t want to throw Gavin under the bus, he’s a great guy,” Ferguson said. “But I definitely, definitely reached out, and he’s yet to confirm the wager.”

While he said he doesn’t know if he will be able to make the game, Ferguson said he definitely plans to watch Saturday night. And if history is any indication, the governor likes the Seahawks’ chances to make a deep run.

“I think the Seahawks have been the number 1 seed three times in their history, and all three times they went to the Super Bowl,” Ferguson said, adding he’s been to several Super Bowls. “And nothing is sweeter than going to the Super Bowl by beating the San Francisco 49ers on the way there.”

Zorn, a quarterback who played for the Seahawks between 1976 and 1984, said the game against a division rival will be a “tough game to win.”

“We don’t know who they’re playing next; it doesn’t matter,” Zorn said. “This is the only game that matters.”