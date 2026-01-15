It’s no fantasy for John Church: Spokane Symphony features principal trombonist for Masterworks 4

Paul Creston’s “Fantasy for Trombone” showcases the expressive power of Spokane’s own trombonist John Church as part of the Spokane Symphony’s “Masterworks 4: Symphonic Dances.” (Courtesy of Danny Cordero)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

During this weekend’s Masterworks performances, the Spokane Symphony will explore melodies made for movement and a brass instrument with its own sense of expression: the trombone.

A young John Church, the symphony’s principal trombonist, went into the sixth grade with a decision to make: gym class or band. Church found himself intrigued by the trumpet and chose the latter, but almost immediately the band director put a trombone in his hands as there were too many trumpet players and a lack of the larger brass brother.

Church spent a few weeks playing the instrument but still wasn’t quite sure it was “the one.” That is, until the band director gave him a CD titled “New York Legends” by Joseph Alessi, the longstanding principal trombonist of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

“I remember the very first track,” Church said. “I had my little Walkman and I had my over-the-ear headphones. It just instantly inspired me.

“From that moment on I wanted to play the trombone.”

Within a year, Church started lessons with Mike Oft, who happens to be the father of the principal trombonist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Toby Oft. Church spent a number of years studying with Oft and playing in youth symphonies before attending the University of Oregon to earn a degree in musical performance as well as Houston’s Rice University for a master’s degree.

Church was principal trombonist for the Portland Opera before landing with the Spokane Symphony in 2018.

On Saturday and Sunday, Church and his trombone will take center stage at the Fox Theater during Paul Creston’s “Fantasy for Trombone.” Church was first introduced to the piece during high school. Then it was an incredibly daunting solo. The piece requires expert interpretation and incredible physical ability as it presents a wide range of dynamics and sits within a high register.

“It was always one of those ones that you see light years ahead of you; it’s just like ‘there’s no way I can do it,’ ” Church said. “In the last five years, I really came to love it just for its sheer beauty and the phrases that Creston wrote. There’s nothing else like it.”

Church tackles a solo such as “Fantasy for Trombone” with the goal to let his own interpretation of the piece and sense of personality shine through. He believes that’s one of the most unique aspects of the trombone.

“The main thing is the person that’s playing the solo or the instrument, that’s what I think is going to make it special,” Church said. “You almost transcend the instrument.”

Trombone solos, especially on this scale, aren’t exactly a common occurrence. After spending eight years with the Spokane Symphony, being asked to perform a solo holds a heavy amount of meaning for the man that has dedicated so much of his life to the instrument.

Beyond “Fantasy for Trombone,” the symphony will perform Bernstein’s music from “West Side Story” and will finish with Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances.”

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am for the opportunity,” Church said. “This kind of thing doesn’t happen really ever … I’m stoked.”