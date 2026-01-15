Lumberyard bar and food hall closing in Pullman

A popular bar and food hall near downtown Pullman is closing at the end of the month.

Lumberyard, located at 305 N. Grand Ave., is home to four food establishments and two bars, according to its Facebook page.

Lumberyard is a “multi-cuisine food hall” founded in 2018 from a 1950’s steel, semicircular hut used as a lumberyard and building supply facility, according to Lumberyard’s website. Pullman Building Supply used to operate at the location.

Molly Golden and former general manager of the College Hill bar Stubblefields, DJ Goldfinger, took over ownership of Lumberyard in 2021, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

The goal was to create a locally owned, community-focused gathering place in the downtown area, according to a news release from Lumberyard regarding its closure. Since then, it became a space for food, music, events and connection.

“Lumberyard was built around the idea of community – supporting small businesses, creating a welcoming place downtown, and giving people somewhere to gather,” Golden said in the release. “We truly had something for everyone, and we are incredibly proud of what was created here.”

Goldfinger thanked the staff, vendors, customers and the community for their support.

“This place existed because people showed up – not just to eat, but to support local,” he said in the release.

Besides its food and beverage offerings, Lumberyard’s Facebook page says it includes an indoor and outdoor children area, two patios and a dance floor. They host karaoke, Bingo and other events.

Lumberyard’s last day of business is Jan. 31, and it will continue to operate until then.

Two of the food businesses at Lumberyard, Mang’s Sushi and Mi Rinconcito Colombiano, are planning to continue serving the community in new locations, the release said.