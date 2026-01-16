Carter Esler pitches 29-save shutout, Spokane Chiefs surge in third to knock off first-place Everett

From staff reports

EVERETT – Carter Esler made 29 saves and the Spokane Chiefs used three third-period goals to wrap up a 4-0 road win over the first-place Everett Silvertips on Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Tyus Sparks, acquired by Spokane on Jan. 5, scored his 18th goal of the season about five minutes into the third period to put the Chiefs (21-20-0-0) ahead 2-0. Chase Harrington followed with his 15th goal about 10 minutes later, and Owen Martin scored his 13th of the season about three minutes after that as the Chiefs knocked off the top team in the WHL Western Conference.

Sam Oremba got Spokane on the board late in the first period with his 15th goal of the year.

Logan Wormald had three assists for Spokane. Everett fell to 32-6-2-1.