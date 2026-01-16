Idaho man who tried to intimidate driver, who was actually a cop, sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Post Falls man who drunkenly tried to intimidate a man who turned out to be a police officer will spend up to 15 years in prison, according to a news release from the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office.

In May, a plainclothes detective driving an unmarked car in Coeur d’Alene watched 55-year-old Johnathan Manning swerve through lanes and cut off his vehicle while flipping drivers off. The officer was concerned the driver was impaired, the news release said, so he followed Manning into a parking lot.

It was then that Manning drove toward the detective at a high rate of speed while making eye contact, according to the release. The detective turned to avoid the car as Manning’s vehicle came to a stop. Manning left his car and began cussing at the detective, not knowing he was a police officer.

The detective then detained Manning until other officers arrived.

It was found that Manning had methamphetamine in his system, the news release said. He was charged with a DUI and a deadly weapon enhancement and found guilty after a two-day trial in May. Manning also already had three previous DUI convictions, according to the release. He was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years with parole eligibility after five.

After the sentencing, the release said, Manning turned to the detective in the courtroom and called him a derogatory name.