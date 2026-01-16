No. 9 Gonzaga expecting ‘totally different game’ in second matchup with Seattle U

SEATTLE – It’s approximately 2½ miles from Seattle U’s campus in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to Climate Pledge Arena, but the Redhawks will hardly feel at home when No. 9 Gonzaga visits Saturday night for the second of two regular-season meetings between the West Coast Conference opponents.

As one member of Seattle U’s traveling party put it earlier this month: “Another road game.”

The Redhawks (13-6, 2-4) have already played two games at Climate Pledge where their fans were outnumbered by the opponent’s, hosting Washington and Washington State. They’ll anticipate something similar when the ninth-ranked Zags (18-1, 6-0) make the cross-state trip for Saturday’s 7 p.m. (KHQ/ESPN+) game in downtown Seattle.

Gonzaga’s large alumni base in the Puget Sound should translate to an advantage in the bleachers, but the Zags will need to create a few more on the court if they want to avoid the tension and stress they experienced earlier this month, when Seattle U led for more than 35 minutes, and by as many as 13 points, in an eventual 80-72 overtime win for Mark Few’s team at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Reviewing the box score from that game might lead to more apprehension from Gonzaga fans. Braden Huff scored 28 points on 11 of 14 shooting, carrying the Zags through a 24-minute stretch where the junior forward and two teammates, Graham Ike and Tyon Grant-Foster, were the only GU players to score.

Huff’s absence didn’t impact the Zags in Thursday’s road win against WSU, but the Redhawks are slightly deeper and much more capable inside. Seattle U had twice as many paint points against Gonzaga than WSU and the Redhawks picked up a rare victory in the rebounding column, totaling 41 boards to the Zags’ 40.

When 7-foot Seattle U center Austin Maurer picked up two early fouls, the Redhawks went right to 6-foot-10 Houran Dan, who was solid in 26 minutes, scoring eight points to go with seven rebounds. WSU didn’t have the same kind of reinforcement available when starting post ND Okafor got into foul trouble, allowing Ike to score at ease inside on his way to 23 points and 11 rebounds.

“We just need to play better (than the last Seattle U game),” Few said. “This will be a totally different game. The first one will have nothing to do with the first one. I think we experienced them, we talked to the team about how they’re a tough, hard-nosed team that plays really physical and had a great little point guard and can really defend around the rim. I think we might have hyped that up a little too much, but they are very good there. They’re also a very good rebounding team.”

They’ll command Gonzaga’s full attention, even as a team currently sitting eighth in the WCC standings. Seattle U’s setback in Spokane marked the first of three consecutive losses for the Redhawks, who lost 93-76 at Saint Mary’s and 68-55 at Oregon State.

Scoring leader Brayden Maldonado has struggled with offensive efficiency during WCC play, making 26 of 80 (32.5%) shots in conference games. Former Gonzaga forward Junseok Yeo has ignited Seattle’s offense in recent games, scoring 24 points in the Saint Mary’s loss and adding 18 in Thursday’s home win against San Diego.

The Zags should continue to lean heavily on Ike, who had 24 points and 10 rebounds in the last meeting with Seattle U, making 8 of 11 shots from the free throw line. Ike took an awkward fall late in Thursday’s game at WSU and appeared to be in some pain limping off the floor, but later joined Few in the postgame press conference.

Gonzaga, which lost Huff to the aforementioned knee injury, had another medical scare to its frontcourt earlier in the week when sophomore center Ismaila Diagne “banged up” his knee during practice. Diagne was questionable on Thursday but still played four minutes in the victory.

“I think the biggest thing for us on these quick turnarounds is we just need to get home, get rested and give them a short, easy plan and then just let them go out and play,” Few said.

The Zags return to Climate Pledge Arena roughly one month after beating UCLA 82-72 for their first win at the facility following three straight losses to Alabama, UConn and Kentucky. The Redhawks are already 3-0 at Climate Pledge this season, picking up wins against UTEP, UW and WSU. Seattle U is 17-4 all-time at the arena.