Notebook: Seahawks ‘really optimistic’ QB Sam Darnold plays vs. 49ers

RENTON – Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said the team is “really optimistic” quarterback Sam Darnold will be able to play in Saturday’s Divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers while dealing with an oblique injury.

But Macdonald stopped short of saying Darnold is certain to start and that he will have to pass some tests in pregame workouts Saturday before a final decision is made.

Macdonald noted that Darnold spoke to reporters after Thursday’s practice, fulfilling his weekly scheduled appearance with the media, and said “I feel like I’ll be ready” to play against the 49ers.

“Heard what he said yesterday to you guys – I see it the same way,” Macdonald said as he opened his press conference following Friday’s walk-through in his first comments since news of Darnold’s injury surface. “We’re listing him as questionable. Really optimistic that he is going to be able to play and right now we are going through all the protocols, one just out of caution to make sure we are ready to go and we’ll test it out tomorrow and kind of make the final decision.

“But again we’re optimistic he is going to play and if he doesn’t or if at some point he doesn’t, (backup) Drew (Lock) is ready to go, and that’s why Drew is here. He’s done a great job.”

Macdonald did not say whether Darnold threw during the team’s work on Friday, noting that the team held only a walk-through and that “it’s part of our plan right now and how we handle today.”

Macdonald did say that Darnold felt better today than he did on Thursday.

“I think if you talk to him, he’s confident he’s going to be able to play. We feel the same way,” Macdonald said.

Darnold suffered an injury to the oblique on his left side during Thursday’s practice and pulled himself out of the rest of practice with Lock taking over taking snaps with the No. 1 offense.

“I’m not sure the order of communication, but he felt it and we decided out of caution to go treat him up,” Macdonald said.

While Macdonald spoke to the media Friday, Darnold, Lock and receiver Jake Bobo hung out chatting at the far end of the team’s indoor practice field, but Darnold did not appear to be doing any throwing or anything strenuous.

Asked if the injury could limit Darnold on Saturday, Macdonald said: “Yeah it’s a possibility, but I don’t think…right now he’s confident that he’s going to be able to go do his thing at 100% and we are, too. But with these things something could change between now and then or something could happen in game, so kind of just have to roll with it.”

Macdonald added that he didn’t want to put a number on what percent Darnold has to feel to be able to play, saying: “I don’t think we would put him out there if he couldn’t do his job. He’s going to be able to go do his job.”

Darnold has started all 17 games for the Seahawks this season and has played every meaningful snap this year, taking 1,026 snaps this season, or 96.43% of all snaps.

Lock re-signed with the Seahawks in the spring after spending last season with the New York Giants. He played the 2022-23 seasons with the Seahawks after initially coming to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade with Denver.

Lock has started 28 games in his NFL career with a 10-18 record. He got two starts with the Seahawks, both in 2023, going 1-1. That included a 28-16 loss against the 49ers in Santa Clara and a 20-17 win over the Eagles at Lumen Field in a Monday night game.

He has played in five games this season in mop-up duty, completing two passes for three yards.

The Seahawks also have rookie third-round pick Jalen Milroe of Alabama on the roster as the third quarterback.

Milroe was active for four games earlier this season and played in three, getting one snap in each in plays when he took a snap from center with Darnold still on the field. He was credited with three carries for four yards, though on the final of his three plays this season his pitch to Kenneth Walker III on an option play was lost for a fumble against Tampa Bay. Milroe has not played or been active since but has suited up for every game as the emergency third quarterback.

“He doesn’t take all the reps throughout the week, but he’s doing the same thing he does every week,” Macdonald said of Milroe. “He’s been our emergency third (quarterback) for a good bit, so he’s got to be ready to go if need be.”

Cross, Woolen expected good to go

Besides Darnold, the Seahawks have no apparent injury questions heading into the game.

The Seahawks listed backup offensive lineman Josh Jones (knee) as out. Nobody else was given a game status listing and is considered good to go.

Starting left tackle Charles Cross was listed as listed as limited on Wednesday with a new listing of a knee injury along with the hamstring injury that held him out the final three games of the regular season. Cross was a full participant on Thursday.

“Yeah, just kind of got tangled up a little bit in practice, so we’re working through it,” Macdonald said of Cross’ knee. “But he’s good to go. More of a precautionary thing.”

Cornerback Riq Woolen was also limited on Tuesday and Wednesday with an oblique injury but was a full participant on Thursday.

“He’s just working through the oblique and again, we had a plan for it,” Macdonald said. “He’s done a great job. Worked his tail off over the weekend and he’s ready to go.”

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV battled an illness that held him out of practice Wednesday, but Macdonald said: “He was able to do a majority of yesterday and did all of today. Looks a lot better than he looked the other day. Modern medicine.”

Arroyo, Surratt left inactive

The Seahawks did not activate rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo or linebacker Chazz Surratt off injured reserve even though both have returned to practice. They would have to waive a player off the 53-man roster to make room, and Macdonald indicated that was why both players are for now remaining inactive.

“It’s some roster things,” Macdonald said. “A little bit more just how we want to manage it is the easy way to put it. Making sure we’re deep enough at certain spots. Guys have done a great job. They’re ready to go if need be. Couldn’t work out this week.”

Arroyo was the 50th overall pick of the draft and the second tight end with AJ Barner for much of the season before suffering a knee injury at Atlanta Dec. 7.

“He’s done a great job,” Macdonald said. “Really looking great, so hopefully earn the right for him to play again.”

Notes

• The Seahawks captains for Saturday are receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and tight end Brady Russell for special teams.

• The Seahawks are wearing what they refer to as their “all-college navy uniform combination” for Saturday’s game. The Seahawks say it is their most-commonly worn combo since the beginning of the 2012 season, 99 times overall, with a 4-0 record in them this year.

• Defensive lineman Leonard Williams was presented with the Good Guy Award Friday, given out by the Seattle chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America for his cooperation with the media. The award is named after longtime Seahawks beat writer Clare Farnsworth. Previous winners are Julian Love, Tyler Lockett and Bobby Wagner.